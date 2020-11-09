scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 09, 2020
Bihar polls

Sunny Leone does cartwheel with ease, gives us major fitness goals

Cartwheel is done in a variety of athletic activities and also in dance performances

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | November 9, 2020 9:10:53 am
sunny leoneSunny Leone just showed us how to do a cartwheel. (Source: sunnyleone/Instagram)

Sunny Leone recently went out to the park with her kids and took the opportunity to playfully do a little exercise.

In a video the Jism 2 actor posted, she was seen doing a cartwheel in the park, proving you do not always need a designated space for physical activity.

Watch Sunny do cartwheels one after another:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Just being a kid with the kids!! 😂

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Oct 23, 2020 at 7:29am PDT

A cartwheel is a sideways rotary movement of the body in gymnastics. It is performed by bringing the hands to the floor, one at a time, as the body inverts. The legs move upward, over the body trunk, while your hands remain on the floor, and the feet return to the floor after the inversion is complete.

Read| Sunny Leone exercises with heavy ankle weights; watch video

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Cartwheel is done in a variety of athletic activities and also in dance performances.

Not just Sunny, earlier we also saw Chak De! India actor Vidya Malavade perform a cartwheel, a video of which she had shared on Instagram.

If you are a beginner, it is recommended you try this movement only under the supervision of an expert. So how about giving it a shot?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Diwali 2020: Take a look at how the country is gearing up for this year’s festivities

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 09: Latest News

Advertisement