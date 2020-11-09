Sunny Leone does cartwheel with ease, gives us major fitness goals

Sunny Leone just showed us how to do a cartwheel. (Source: sunnyleone/Instagram)

Sunny Leone recently went out to the park with her kids and took the opportunity to playfully do a little exercise.

In a video the Jism 2 actor posted, she was seen doing a cartwheel in the park, proving you do not always need a designated space for physical activity.

Watch Sunny do cartwheels one after another:

A cartwheel is a sideways rotary movement of the body in gymnastics. It is performed by bringing the hands to the floor, one at a time, as the body inverts. The legs move upward, over the body trunk, while your hands remain on the floor, and the feet return to the floor after the inversion is complete.

Cartwheel is done in a variety of athletic activities and also in dance performances.

Not just Sunny, earlier we also saw Chak De! India actor Vidya Malavade perform a cartwheel, a video of which she had shared on Instagram.

If you are a beginner, it is recommended you try this movement only under the supervision of an expert. So how about giving it a shot?

