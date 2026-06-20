‘Yoga changed the way I listen to my body’: What experts say about Suniel Shetty’s claim

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
For decades, Suniel Shetty has been regarded as one of Bollywood’s fittest stars. But according to the actor, the biggest lesson he learnt about health did not come from lifting weights or building muscle, but the ancient wellness practice of yoga.
“Fitness has definitely changed my body. But yoga changed the way I listen to my body,” Shetty said in a video shared by the Ministry of AYUSH ahead of the International Day of Yoga 2026.
Reflecting on what has helped him stay consistent with fitness over the years, Shetty stressed that health is about much more than appearance. “Fitness is not just about building muscles or looking a certain way. It’s about feeling good physically, mentally and very much emotionally. And that’s where yoga has played a very, very important role in my life,” he said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
According to Shetty, true strength comes not from how much weight a person can lift. “Real strength comes from balance, flexibility, patience and most importantly, a calm mind. Yeh sab kuch maine yoga se hi seekha hai,” he shared.
The actor also spoke about turning to yoga on days when his body feels tired or his mind feels overwhelmed. “There are days when the mind feels cluttered and on those days, yoga helps me slow down, breathe and reconnect with myself. That’s the beauty of it,” he said.
Shetty’s comments touch on a distinction many fitness experts make between exercise and yoga.
“Conventional exercise develops the body; yoga develops one’s relationship with it,” says Narendra Kumar Yadav, Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and Fit India Ambassador.
While workouts often focus on performance, strength, speed, or endurance, yoga encourages awareness of breath, posture, movement, and mental state.
“This is what underpins recovery, injury prevention and longevity, and it becomes increasingly important as we age. Shri Shetty put it well when he said that yoga changed the way he listens to his body. That awareness is the foundation on which all sustainable fitness is built,” Yadav says.
Harvey Singh, Fitness Trainer, Head Coach, IH Remind Fitness Unisex Gym, Mumbai, agrees that this is one of yoga’s biggest strengths. Unlike many workouts that focus on pushing harder or going faster, yoga encourages mindful movement, proper breathing, and a better understanding of one’s physical limitations. It also improves mobility, flexibility, posture, and balance while helping the body move more efficiently.
Shetty believes so, and experts agree. “A few minutes of yoga every day has helped me stay centered, focused and very, very grateful,” he said.
According to Yadav, the benefits are backed by science. “Yes, and this is grounded in well-documented physiology, not sentiment alone. Conscious breathing and posture help move the body from a state of stress into one of recovery, lowering the stress response and improving clarity and focus,” he says.
View this post on Instagram
He adds that consistency matters far more than duration. “Certainly. In matters of health, consistency matters far more than intensity — a disciplined fifteen minutes every day will achieve more than an occasional long session.”
Singh echoes the sentiment. A short daily routine that includes stretches, breathing exercises, and a few moments of mindfulness can help reduce stiffness, improve posture, boost energy levels, and calm the mind. For beginners, even five minutes can be enough to start building the habit.
As Shetty put it, yoga is not merely another form of exercise but “a way of life”. His advice is simple: “Age doesn’t matter. Experience doesn’t matter. Just begin, because yoga is not about changing who you are. It’s about becoming the best version of yourself.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.