‘Yoga changed the way I listen to my body’: What experts say about Suniel Shetty’s claim

Shetty believes that fitness is not just about building muscles or looking a certain way (Image: Facebook/SunielVShetty)

For decades, Suniel Shetty has been regarded as one of Bollywood’s fittest stars. But according to the actor, the biggest lesson he learnt about health did not come from lifting weights or building muscle, but the ancient wellness practice of yoga.

“Fitness has definitely changed my body. But yoga changed the way I listen to my body,” Shetty said in a video shared by the Ministry of AYUSH ahead of the International Day of Yoga 2026.

Reflecting on what has helped him stay consistent with fitness over the years, Shetty stressed that health is about much more than appearance. “Fitness is not just about building muscles or looking a certain way. It’s about feeling good physically, mentally and very much emotionally. And that’s where yoga has played a very, very important role in my life,” he said.