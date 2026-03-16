Suniel Shetty recalls following Sir Vivian Richards fitness advice since he was 14: ‘I got stronger legs’

Suniel Shetty, 64, recently recalled meeting retired cricketer Sir Viv Richards, saying he was inspired by his fitness advice. “Health is forever. Right from kindergarten, from school (I was into fitness). I once met Sir Vivian Richards. Obsessive fan…went up to him and spoke to him,” Shetty shared in a conversation with YouTube podcaster Raj Shamani.

The Dhadkan actor recalled, “I still remember him telling me…because he was huge…considering people give you the feeling that every time you are big, you can’t play a sport….because of lack of movement…I went to him and asked him…he said, No…I can hit the ball harder. Not that he spoke to me for too long. So, he said, weight train. You see me hit the ball? That caught on to me…so, then I started mixing. Doing a lot of functional for legs, but a lot of pullups and all that otherwise. I got the size. I got stronger legs that would carry my weight around ever since 14-15 years.”