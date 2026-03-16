Suniel Shetty recalls following Sir Vivian Richards fitness advice since he was 14: ‘I got stronger legs’

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Suniel Shetty, 64, recently recalled meeting retired cricketer Sir Viv Richards, saying he was inspired by his fitness advice. “Health is forever. Right from kindergarten, from school (I was into fitness). I once met Sir Vivian Richards. Obsessive fan…went up to him and spoke to him,” Shetty shared in a conversation with YouTube podcaster Raj Shamani.
The Dhadkan actor recalled, “I still remember him telling me…because he was huge…considering people give you the feeling that every time you are big, you can’t play a sport….because of lack of movement…I went to him and asked him…he said, No…I can hit the ball harder. Not that he spoke to me for too long. So, he said, weight train. You see me hit the ball? That caught on to me…so, then I started mixing. Doing a lot of functional for legs, but a lot of pullups and all that otherwise. I got the size. I got stronger legs that would carry my weight around ever since 14-15 years.”
Taking a cue from the actor’s emphasis on building leg strength, we asked an expert why it is an important principle in long-term fitness.
The lower body contains some of the largest muscle groups, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. Training these muscles consistently improves strength, balance, and metabolic health. “For many athletes and fitness enthusiasts, leg training forms the foundation of overall physical performance,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.
According to Goyal, strong legs support better posture, stability, and mobility. “Exercises such as squats, lunges and compound lower-body movements activate multiple muscles at once, improving coordination and functional strength. Over time, this helps protect the knees, hips, and lower back by distributing load efficiently during daily activities like walking, climbing stairs or lifting objects.”
Focusing on leg strength also benefits metabolic health. “Larger muscle groups require more energy to work, which can increase calorie expenditure and improve insulin sensitivity. This makes lower-body training valuable not only for athletic performance but also for maintaining healthy body composition and preventing lifestyle diseases,” Goyal said.
Another major advantage is injury prevention. “Strong glutes and hamstrings stabilise the pelvis and spine, reducing strain on the lower back. As individuals age, maintaining lower-body strength becomes even more important because it directly supports balance and reduces the risk of falls,” said Goyal.
Sustainable strength is built through consistency. “Rather than chasing short-term aesthetic goals, prioritising foundational muscle groups like the legs contributes to endurance, mobility and overall physical resilience over the years,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.