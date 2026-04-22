Sunaina Roshan, 54, reveals why she chose strength training after being diagnosed with jaundice: ‘Not for muscles…’

Sunaina Roshan, 54, revealed that she chose strength training after being diagnosed with jaundice (a condition that causes yellowing of the skin owing to underlying liver, bile issues). “Did you know strength training isn’t about muscles. Before jaundice, since I’ve hardly trained, simple things felt harder. My energy was low and I could barely move. That’s when I realised it isn’t about how you look but about how you feel. So, I started strength training. Not for muscles, but to build strength, to move better, to support my joints, and to feel stable again,” she said in a post on Instagram.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

And slowly, everything changed. According to Sunaina, her energy improved. “My posture improved. Even everyday things felt easier. It also boosted my metabolism and kept my bones strong. Because strength training isn’t about looking strong, it’s about being strong for life,” said Sunaina.

Do you do strength training? (Photo: Pexels) Do you do strength training? (Photo: Pexels)

Taking a leaf out of her wellness diary, we asked an expert on how strength training helps post-medical issues like jaundice.

Dr Sarang Deshpande, consultant, orthopedics and joint replacement, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said after an illness like jaundice, the body often experiences weakness, muscle loss, and reduced stamina. “This occurs because the liver is vital for metabolism and energy control. Once recovery starts, rebuilding strength is essential not just for fitness but for restoring overall function. Strength training helps regain muscle mass, improves energy levels, and supports better posture and joint stability. It also helps gradually return the body to its pre-illness capacity in a safe and structured way,” said Dr Deshpande.

Notably, strength training does more than build muscles. “It improves circulation, which helps deliver nutrients more effectively throughout the body, especially after any systemic illness. It also increases bone density and joint health, lowering the risk of injuries during recovery. Additionally, it can positively affect mental health, helping individuals feel more in control of their bodies again after being ill. The key is to be consistent rather than intense,” elucidated Dr Deshpande.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunaina Roshan (@roshansunaina)

When should one start strength training after jaundice or similar conditions?

Timing is crucial. According to the expert, one should start only after getting medical clearance and once basic energy levels have been restored. “Starting too early or pushing too hard can delay recovery. Initially, low-impact exercises like bodyweight movements, light resistance bands, or supervised physiotherapy routines are ideal. The emphasis should be on gradual progress rather than quick results.”

What precautions should one take?

Hydration, proper nutrition, and adequate rest are just as important as the workout itself. “Since the body is still healing, overdoing it can cause fatigue or setbacks. It’s vital to listen to the body. Persistent tiredness, dizziness, or discomfort should not be ignored. Working with a trained professional ensures that exercises are suited to the individual’s condition and recovery stage,” said Dr Deshpande.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.