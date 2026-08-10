Sunaina Roshan reveals father Rakesh Roshan trained for close to 2 hours before cancer surgery

Entrepreneur Sunaina Roshan and veteran actor and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan have been having some in-depth conversations about health and fitness. During another such conversation, Sunaina revealed that her father was working out for close to two hours before going to the hospital for surgery. The day you were going in for the surgery, you trained two hours before leaving for the hospital,” she said, to which Rakesh, 76, added, “I’m nervous about all of these things because I know, I believe in God. I know he will take care of me. And so I trained for 1.5 hours to 2 hours. When you have faith, everything turns positive”.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

On Sunaina’s question about how he felt when he didn’t workout during cancer, Rakesh mentioned, “I used to feel low. But as soon as I thought that I could work out, I didn’t delay that. I started with light books (as weights), lifting my hands up and down. I started from my dressing room. 5, 7, 8 minutes. Then, slowly, I followed back to my original workout days.”

Taking a cue from their exchange, we consulted Dr Sarang Deshpande, consultant orthopedics and joint replacement, KIMS Hospitals Thane, who said that it is usually advised to have a regular exercise routine in the weeks before surgery since this helps to improve general fitness, muscle strength and lung function, all of which can aid in recovery. “Nevertheless, the level of intensity and when the exercise is done are important. It would not be advisable to recommend a very hard workout right before surgery for every person. The body needs sufficient rest, hydration and a well-balanced diet prior to surgery. What has worked for one person, particularly if that person is under strict medical supervision, cannot be regarded as a general rule,” Dr Deshpande emphasised.

Dr Deshpande asserted that patients with greater muscle strength, better cardiovascular endurance, and improved mobility usually tolerate surgery more effectively and tend to recover more quickly; they are also more likely to regain their independence earlier after the operation. The idea is not to push your limits but rather to get your body into the best possible condition,” said Dr Deshpande.

How much exercise is too much? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) How much exercise is too much? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Surgery is not merely a physical thing but also an emotional one. Dr Deshpande expressed how it is natural to feel anxious and afraid, but having a positive attitude can help patients remain involved in their treatment, adhere to medical advice and take an active part in their rehabilitation. “Although mental strength cannot take the place of medical treatment, it does affect the way people deal with pain, stress and the process of recovery. Confidence, support from family and trust in the medical team all matter a great deal,” said Dr Deshpande.

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Although such experiences can be motivating, they should not lead people to copy another person’s routine without first getting proper advice, cautioned Dr Deshpande.

“Since each patient is different—having individual health conditions, ages, and surgical risks this approach is not appropriate. Rather than concentrating on intense workouts right at the last minute, the more sensible aim should be to remain consistently active in the weeks leading up to surgery, to eat a nutritious diet, to get enough sleep and to adhere to the instructions given by the surgeon who is treating them. Recovery starts well before one reaches the operating theatre, and careful preparation is far more valuable than one exceptional workout,” said Dr Deshpande.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.