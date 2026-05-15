Sunaina Roshan shares emotional health journey after hospital scare: ‘Terrified of what I had…’

Sunaina Roshan, 54, recently opened up about making a 180-degree lifestyle change while sharing a glimpse of her before-and-after self. “I didn’t start this journey to look good, but to start leading a healthy life. The real shift started when I was lying in a hospital bed with jaundice, terrified. Terrified of what I had done to my body. Terrified that I might not be there for the people I love most. That fear became my fuel. So I began. Slowly. Imperfectly. One day at a time,” she mentioned in an Instagram post.

Admitting that there were days she “wanted to quit,” Sunaina continued, “Days my body ached, my energy crashed and the scale refused to move. But I kept showing up because I realized something important: the hardest battle is never physical, it’s mental. The real transformation happened in my mind long before it showed up in my body. Because the body will always follow where the mind leads.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

“The weight loss? That was just the visible part. What I was truly trying to achieve was: Strength. Stamina. Discipline. Eating Healthy Home Cooked Meals. A better life. And if you’re on your own journey right now, especially on the days you feel like giving up, remember this: your body is listening to every thought you feed it.”

She advised:

Be patient with yourself.

Be consistent with yourself.

And above all, stay disciplined. ??

You don’t have to be perfect. You just have to keep going. ??

According to consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal, this sharing “reflected much more than a visible physical change”. “Transformation journeys like these often represent a deeper shift involving health awareness, consistency, emotional resilience, and lifestyle correction over time,” said Goyal.

From a clinical perspective, sustainable body transformation is rarely about quick fixes. Goyal described that real change usually comes from a combination of balanced nutrition, regular movement, better sleep, stress management, and consistency. “Unlike crash diets or rapid weight loss trends, gradual changes are more likely to preserve muscle mass, support metabolism, and remain maintainable long term,” noted Goyal.

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Consistency helps (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Consistency helps (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Another important aspect of transformation journeys is the impact on metabolic health. “Improvements in body composition often lead to better insulin sensitivity, reduced inflammation, improved energy levels, and stronger cardiovascular health. The benefits go far beyond appearance,” said Goyal.

What also stands out in “before and after” stories is the role of mental health and self-discipline. “Lifestyle changes require patience, especially when progress is slow or inconsistent. The emotional strength needed to continue despite setbacks is often the most underestimated part of any wellness journey,” shared Goyal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunaina Roshan (@roshansunaina)

However, it is equally important not to compare individual transformations blindly. “Everybody responds differently depending on genetics, hormonal health, medical history, stress levels, and lifestyle patterns. What works for one person may not work the same way for another,” she advised.

Transformation stories should ideally “inspire healthier habits, not bring on unrealistic pressure”. “The goal is not perfection, but better health, improved confidence, and long-term sustainability,” said Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.