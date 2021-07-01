Ayurvedic tips for exercising in the summer heat

Dehydration is one of the topmost concerns in the summer season. An inadequate amount of water and fluids in the body can cause dehydration along with a lot of other seasonal issues. Therefore, while hydration is essential, it is also equally important to keep some simple tips in mind to beat the summer heat, especially when exercising.

According to ayurvedic practitioner Niti Sheth, some simple lifestyle tweaks during the season can come in handy.

“Avoid exercise between 10 am to 2 pm,” she said

Then when should you work out?

Preferably, early mornings; mid-day heat can be draining for the practitioner.

*How much should you exercise?

*Stick to 50-70 per cent capacity and while exercising, try breathing through your nose.

According to the practitioner, while many think that giving 100 per cent to your exercise routine day-in and day-out is the unwritten rule, one needs to focus on the practice rather than follow the goal-oriented approach. This helps you feel rejuvenated rather than depleted of energy, which is quite common during the season.

What kind of exercises?

*Favour exercises like swimming, working out near cool bodies of water, brisk walks through foresty areas, or a cooling yoga sequence.

It is equally important to stretch well post your exercise routine to allow your body to come back to its normal temperature.

A yoga practice that’s recommended after an intense workout is yog nidra. Check out Rakul Preet Singh doing the yoga posture for relaxation post-workout.

