‘Not normal, omg’: Suhana Khan aces her gym workout, says ‘pulling myself up when…’

Suhana Khan, 25, recently shared a glimpse of working out in the gym, which took the internet by storm. After performing pull-ups with ease, The Archies actor shared, “Pulling myself up when I’m down with the bestttt.” The video received praise from Bollywood celebrities and her friends. Ananya Panday commented, “So jealous”, while Alaya F exclaimed, “Insaneeeee!!!”. Khushi Kapoor expressed, “Not normal, omg”, as Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “CRAZY”.

Suhana Khan’s recent workout post underscores a balanced, mindful approach to fitness that is especially relevant for young adults navigating both style and strength. “Rather than focusing on extremes or trend-driven routines, her movement pattern reflects foundational training principles that support functional strength, mobility and overall wellness,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.