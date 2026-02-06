‘Not normal, omg’: Suhana Khan aces her gym workout, says ‘pulling myself up when…’

From a fitness perspective, exercises that integrate core and limb coordination boost metabolic activity and improve neuromuscular communication

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 6, 2026 02:57 PM IST
Suhana KhanSuhana Khan shares a glimpse of her workout (Photo: Suhana Khan/Instagram)
Suhana Khan, 25, recently shared a glimpse of working out in the gym, which took the internet by storm. After performing pull-ups with ease, The Archies actor shared, “Pulling myself up when I’m down with the bestttt.” The video received praise from Bollywood celebrities and her friends. Ananya Panday commented, “So jealous”, while Alaya F exclaimed, “Insaneeeee!!!”. Khushi Kapoor expressed, “Not normal, omg”, as Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “CRAZY”.

Suhana Khan’s recent workout post underscores a balanced, mindful approach to fitness that is especially relevant for young adults navigating both style and strength. “Rather than focusing on extremes or trend-driven routines, her movement pattern reflects foundational training principles that support functional strength, mobility and overall wellness,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.

Her workout seems to include dynamic exercises that engage multiple muscle groups simultaneously, suggesting a mix of strength training and conditioning. “For beginners and intermediates alike, this kind of routine builds not just muscle tone but also cardio endurance, core stability, and coordination. Functional strength work — which involves controlled movements using bodyweight or light resistance — enhances everyday efficiency, making activities from walking and climbing stairs to dancing or travel less taxing on the body,” said Goyal.

From a fitness perspective, exercises that integrate core and limb coordination boost metabolic activity and improve neuromuscular communication. “This means the nervous system and muscles work more efficiently together, resulting in better balance, posture, and movement economy. For a young adult with an active lifestyle, such benefits translate into reduced risk of injury, improved energy levels, and greater confidence in physical tasks,” shared Goyal.

Another important aspect is consistency and accessibility. “The routine appears adaptable to different fitness levels, encouraging people to move in ways that feel empowering rather than overwhelming. Consistent movement builds resilience in the body and mind, supports mental clarity and helps regulate stress — all of which are key to long-term wellbeing.”

 

Intentional movement routines, when practised regularly, produce lasting benefits. “When workouts are approached with patience, focus, and a respect for the body’s own rhythm, they strengthen not just muscles but overall resilience,” said Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

