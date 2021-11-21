Suffering from back pain? Here are a few tips to relieve you

November 21, 2021 5:25:54 pm
In the pandemic, many people have had to make an abrupt shift from an office setting to working from their bedrooms. While some were lucky enough to have an ergonomic work from home (WFH) space, others tried and are still continuing with beds, coffee tables, couches, and dining tables.
Working longer hours, not having a supportive chair and poor posture can lead to back pain. Combined with taking no breaks for stretching or physical activity, Dr Dixa Bhavsar, an Ayurvedic doctor posted on Instagram that along with obesity, indigestion, bloating and constipation, one of the major problems that people who work from home complain about, is back pain.
She mentioned a few tips that can definitely help you find some relief.
*Don’t use a pillow under your head while you sleep.
*Practise Makarasana, Shalabhasana, Markatasana, Bhujangana daily.
*Don’t sit in the same position for more than 2 hours. Take a break for 5 minutes and stretch regularly.
*Abhyanga (massaging your back) with oil helps.
*Ayurvedic oils to relieve backache are:
Mahanarayan oil
Ashwagandha oil
Dhanwantaram oil
You can also use sesame/mustard oil from your kitchen pantry.
If your back ache is due to nerve compression or if it’s chronic, then “Ayurveda medication along with these tips can help you manage your pain effectively”, Dr Bhavsar said.
