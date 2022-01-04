Five reasons you could be struggling to lose weight

For a lot of people, New Year resolutions revolve around losing weight. Weight loss goals are set from the first day of the year and people try to follow them through. But if, for some reason, you are not able to reach your fitness goals, it is essential for you to understand the possible reason(s) for it.

Azra Khan, a nutritionist, shared a post on Instagram describing the possible reasons that could be behind you struggling to lose weight. Take a look.

Khan listed the following reasons:

1. You are messing up with your meals on the weekends. If you are starving yourself on weekdays, depriving yourself of all the foods you love, you may end up messing up your weekend meals.

2. You may not be well-prepared with your weight loss goals. You need to make sure you prepare in advance. You cannot order food every day and expect to hit your nutrition goals.

3. Are you obsessing about losing weight? You may make the process tough for yourself by noticing your clothes, how they fit, whether you can do extended workouts, your relationship with food, etc.

4. You may not be moving enough. You need to choose some kind of physical activity, even if it is walking. Try covering 5 km progressive walks and be active throughout.

5. You could have hormonal imbalance. In that case excessive workouts can cause inflammation. Get some blood work done to find out if you have thyroid, fasting insulin for PCOS, estrogen dominance, etc.

What do you think of these tips?

