‘Stronger everyday’: Esha Gupta’s circuit routine is worth your time

Esha Gupta has been keeping busy with her workouts and how. The Aashram 3 actor recently shared a glimpse of flexing her muscles with personal trainer Saqib Merchant.

“Stronger everyday,” she captioned the post.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

ALSO READ | Why you need to exercise for 40 minutes every day

She can be seen doing a set of bodyweight exercises along with circuit training called high-kneeling shoulder exercises.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

According to Varun Rattan ACE-certified personal trainer, co-founder, The Body Science Academy (ACE-certified), well-developed, strong shoulders are aesthetically pleasing and enhance athleticism.

ALSO READ | Strength training for 30 minutes a week can help one live longer: Study

“They are a foundation for complex moves, like Olympic lifts. The tall-kneeling shoulder exercises minimise the momentum, or the push one gains during the movement, making it a very strict form. Along with shoulders, it develops triceps, upper back and core strength. The focus on glute engagement will promote stability at the hip. It’s critical to not let the ribs flare out as you lift the dumbbells and keep the core engaged,” said the expert.

The rotational drill performed at the start of the reel improves ankle and hip mobility, he informed. “Since it does not require any equipment, it can be safely performed at home by most individuals. However, overweight people and those who may have recently sprained their ankle need to consult a physiotherapist, or a fitness trainer before performing this exercise,” he cautioned.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!