Make your core strong with these workouts at home

Here are three workouts that can help you get your core right. (Source: Getty/thinktock images) Here are three workouts that can help you get your core right. (Source: Getty/thinktock images)

Simply working on the abdominal muscles won’t give you those coveted six-packs. There’s only one way to lose fat from the belly and that’s by creating a negative energy balance. In this way, you can burn more calories in a day than we consume. Abdominal muscles along with pelvic floor muscles, back muscles and diaphragm form the base that supports the entire body. Collectively, these are known as core muscles.

Core muscles help maintain the correct posture, balance and stability and thus reduce the risk of injuries, be it in a gym while doing a workout or at home going about your daily chores. Here are three workouts that can help to get your core right.

Leg Raises

* Lie on your back with legs straight and together; do not bend knees.

* Lift your legs slowly all the way up to the ceiling until your butts come off the floor.

* Bring your legs down slowly but do not touch the floor.

* Breathe out while lifting your legs and breathe in while going down.

Bicycle Crunches

* Lie on your back with the lower back pressed to the ground.

* Put your hands behind your head and lift your knees.

* Lift your right shoulder and bring your left knee to the chest and touch your right elbow to the left knee.

* Straighten your right leg to 45 degrees.

* Now switch sides and do the same movement on the opposite side to complete one rep.

Hollow Body Hold

* Lie on your back with your arms extended above head and legs straight resting on the floor.

* At the same time, lift your legs to 45 degrees and lift your arms, head and shoulders off the ground.

* Hold this position for 25 – 30 secs.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd