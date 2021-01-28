Tone your body with the lizard stretch just like Bhagyashree

Open up the hip flexors, stretch the hamstrings and quads with this practice. (Source: Bhagyashree/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

There are many exercises that help stretch and open up the body, in turn accelerating movement and range of motion in the joints. One such power-packed and effective exercise is the lizard pose or Utthan Pristhasana, and we recently spotted actor and fitness aficionado Bhagyashree doing the same.

The 50-year-old aced the practice and held the position for a few minutes.

Here’s why you should do the practice

*It opens up the hip flexors, stretches the hamstrings and quads.

*It strengthens the thoracic muscles and shoulders.

*It tones the glutes

*It is great for reducing menopause symptoms.

Here’s how to do the pose

*In the Downward-Facing Dog pose, inhale. Exhale as you take the right foot to the outside of your right hand. Your foot should come all the way to the front of the yoga mat so that the toes are in line with your fingers. Your right knee should be bent at a 90-degree angle and stacked above the ankle.

*Inhale as you bring the elbows to the floor with your forearms flat on your mat. Spread the palms out on the floor and keep your head in a neutral, relaxed position.

*Exhale and press into your left heel to keep your left leg active.

*Stay as long as you can in this position.

*Repeat on the other side.

Contraindications

As it is an advanced pose, it is best for people with certain medical conditions involving the hips, feet, and arms to avoid the practice.

If you have weakness in the forearms, shoulders, or wrists, it is best to avoid it.

