scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Five stretches for a speedy, post-workout recovery

Indulging in heavy training without appropriate rest can hamper performance, and you may experience chronic muscle soreness and pain, says an expert

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 29, 2022 8:50:06 pm
muscle pain, muscle injury, muscle soreness, workout injury, rest and recuperation, exercises, stretching, post workout stretches, fitness, indian express newsWorkouts put stress on the body and may tire your muscles, which is why you need to cool down later. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Injuries are common among people who exercise. Sometimes, they can happen when a person over-exerts or is not in the habit of working out every day and doing strenuous activities.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

But, rest is necessary so that muscles can repair, rebuild, and strengthen. According to Rahul Huidrom, fitness expert at cult.fit, indulging in heavy training without appropriate rest can hamper performance, and you may experience chronic muscle soreness and pain. “The duration of a recovery period depends on your age, sport, diet, and training regimen,” he says.

ALSO READ |Milind Soman shares keys to stay fit, minimise risk of injury: ‘Regularity of natural movement and moderation’

The expert adds that workouts put stress on the body and you may tire your muscles. “Which means, you cause microscopic damage to muscle cells. These tiny tears help muscles grow stronger as they heal post-workout. But, you must give your body the time to rest before you start stressing it again.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...

He suggests the following five recovery stretches for your rest days; read on.

1. Thread the needle: An exercise for improving mobility in the spine. This can help relieve chronic shoulder or back pain, and can be practised by beginners or advanced athletes to warm up or cool down following a workout.

Process:

* Come in a four-point kneeling pose, hands under shoulders and knees under hips.
* Extend your right hand towards the ceiling/sky and gaze towards it.
* Keep your left arm and knees grounded for support, and begin moving your right arm under your chest towards the mat/ground.
* Continue sliding your right arm towards the mat/ground and move your left hand above your head and stretch, allowing your shoulder to rest. Stay in this position, focus on your breathing, and repeat on the other side.

2. Child’s Pose: This is a beginner’s yoga for stretching the thighs, hips, and ankles. It helps relax the body and mind. This is often performed to rest between more difficult poses and for relief from back pain.

Process:

* Sit on your knees with your back straight and knees separated hip-width apart.
* Bend your chest onto your thighs, forehead towards the ground/mat, and palms facing against the mat. Hold in this pose, breathe deeply, and relax.

3. Sphinx Pose: This pose encourages practitioners to tighten their glutes muscles to support the pelvis, hips, and spine. It strengthens back muscles and tight areas around the spine.

Process:

* Begin by lying on your stomach with your toes flat on the floor and your forehead resting on the ground.
* Bring your arms up and rest your elbows under your shoulders with your forearms on the floor, parallel to each other.
* Breathe deeply and start lifting your head, chest, and abdomen while keeping your navel on the floor.
* Make sure your feet are together and your head is facing straight ahead. Stay in this pose and focus on your breathing.
* Exhale and gently bring down your abdomen, chest, and head back to the floor.

ALSO READ |Fitness tips: Here are some benefits of cooling down after a workout

4. Pigeon Pose: It helps you to improve flexibility of the hip flexors and lower back muscles while improving digestion.

Process:

* Knees and hips extended in a line with shoulders, palms under the shoulders.
* Bring one leg forward, placing the shin on the ground.
* Extend both palms forward and bend your head.

5. Shoulder Rolls: This is a warm-up exercise for shoulder mobilisation to reduce pain and stiffness; it stretches muscles, tendons, and joints.

Process:

* Sit/stand with a proud chest and tight core.
* Shrug your shoulders up to your ears and roll them back and down, and squeeze your shoulder blades together.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts

2

Man stabbed to death outside Mangaluru shop, third murder in district in 8 days

3

Ek Villain Returns movie review: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

4

Explained: Why an aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India

5

Expunge Nirmala Sitharaman's and Piyush Goyal's remarks on Sonia: Congress to Rajya Sabha chair

Featured Stories

Covid despair -- and hope
Covid despair -- and hope
Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is f...
Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is f...
Explained: The tax evasion case against Shakira in Spain, for which she c...
Explained: The tax evasion case against Shakira in Spain, for which she c...
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
'Thanda karke khao’: Why BJP is unfazed about Maharashtra Cabinet expansi...
'Thanda karke khao’: Why BJP is unfazed about Maharashtra Cabinet expansi...
Behind BJP's Gwalior-Chambal setback, too many heavyweights, rising AAP, ...
Behind BJP's Gwalior-Chambal setback, too many heavyweights, rising AAP, ...
1482 websites were blocked by IT Ministry in 2022, RTI reveals

1482 websites were blocked by IT Ministry in 2022, RTI reveals

1st T20I: India lose two wickets after bright start
LIVE UPDATES

1st T20I: India lose two wickets after bright start

After 10-day ‘battle’ with tenant, elderly couple move into their flat
Noida

After 10-day ‘battle’ with tenant, elderly couple move into their flat

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’

Premium
Uddhav's nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

Uddhav's nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

Shakira could face over 8 years in prison; here's why
Explained

Shakira could face over 8 years in prison; here's why

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
A Holy Conspiracy review

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging

RBI and the rupee: To break a free fall or not to
Opinion

RBI and the rupee: To break a free fall or not to

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Opinion

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable

Premium
Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia
Express Research

Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Huma Qureshi
Huma Qureshi’s birthday bash was a star studded affair; check out who all attended it
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement