Three simple stretches you can do in bed to ease back pain

Is your back or body hurting after working on your laptop all day? Experts recommend stretching exercises as a way of alleviating the pain. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who is also trained in Iyengar Yoga, took to Instagram to demonstrate simple stretches you can do while lying on your bed. In fact, she advised doing these stretches in bed after waking up in the morning and before going to sleep. Here are the steps:

Stretch 1

As you lie flat on your back, lift up the right leg, bend the knee and bring it close to your chest by supporting the leg with your hands interlocked on it. Make sure you do not lift your shoulders while doing the stretch. Hold the position for five seconds before releasing the leg and bringing it to the starting position. Now repeat with the left leg. After that, do the stretch with both legs together. “This is good for your lower back and legs,” Diwekar said in the video.

After doing the previous stretch with both legs together, hold the big toe on each leg and lift the calves towards your upper body. The knees should be pointing towards the bed. Hold the position for five seconds.

Stretch 2

Lie on your back and keep your legs folded at the knees. Stretch your arms straight on either side of the body. Turn the torso to move both legs to the right side. Make sure to not lift your left shoulder as you move. Hold the position for five seconds. Repeat on the other side. This stretches the iliotibial band (that extends and laterally rotates the hips).

Stretch 3

After the second stretch, return to the starting position with both legs bent at the knees. Lift your right foot and place it on top of the left knee. Now lift your left foot and push it towards your chest. Hold the position for five seconds. Maintaining the position, push the right knee with your right hand and hold for five seconds. Repeat the stretch by placing your left foot on the right knee.

These stretches are especially helpful for those who suffer body ache, fatigue, varicose veins (twisted and enlarged veins), and leg, knee and back pain, Diwekar said in her Instagram post. Watch the full video:

Try these stretches from today.

