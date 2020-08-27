Fitness tips: Stretch like Tamannaah Bhatia to feel energised

Feel the breath of fresh air with these stretches. (Source: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Feel the breath of fresh air with these stretches. (Source: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Yoga is considered an ideal way to rejuvenate and reinvigorate different parts of the body. It helps to relieve stress and also aids in physical transformation, say experts. But did you know it can also enhance blood circulation by opening up the heart chakra, which is located in the centre of the chest and is known to overlook one’s respiratory system as well as the heart? Heart opening yoga postures are considered a great way to strengthen the circulatory and cardiovascular systems, something which is essential in today’s times.

Showing us such heart-opening postures is actor and fitness enthusiast Tamannaah Bhatia who shared some glimpses of her practice on Instagram.

Take a look below.

Here’s what she captioned the post. “Opening up the heart chakra to give and receive love in abundance.”

ALSO READ | Make stretching a habit in the new year; here’s why

Here’s how heart chakra or anahata chakra opening poses are useful

While in meditative healing, anahata chakra is associated with energy and breath that recharges the body through deep, slow breathing, in physical terms, stretching, strengthening and expanding the shoulders and chest is associated with the heart chakra, which is known to invigorate energy while improving the pace of blood circulation.

Some poses that you should be doing include:

Cobra pose or Bhujangasana

Through the process of breathing, the pose intends to broaden chest and open the heart chakra. It is known to promote spinal strength and invigorate the circulatory system.

Eagle pose or Garudasana

The arm and leg positions in the eagle pose help build strength as well as balance and activate the fourth chakra.

Cow Face pose or Gomukhasana

Cow face pose, which stretches the arms, shoulders, and hips, and strengthens the spine, is effective in opening the chest and heart chakra.

Camel pose or Ustrasana

The backbend is known to strengthen the lower back, thighs, and legs while it works on the heart chakra.

Upward-facing dog pose or Urdhva Mukha Svanasana

Upward-facing dog pose helps stretch the lungs and chest to open the fourth chakra while also strengthening the spine.

Fish pose or Matsyasana

For improving spinal flexibility and strengthening the back, the fish pose is extremely beneficial. With proper form, the pose expands the chest cavity to allow the anahata chakra to open fully.

Cat pose or Marjaryasana

Releasing the tension in the back through this pose helps open the heart chakra.

Would you try them?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd