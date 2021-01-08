Stretch, flex and relieve stress with this easy asana; Shilpa Shetty shows how

If you have been looking for one asana that targets the entire body and helps relieve stress and anxiety, you are in the right place. Recently, we spotted actor and fitness aficionado Shilpa Shetty Kundra try the Eka pada Kapotasana, a variation of Kapotasana or pigeon pose.

According to the Baazigar actor, the variation helps stretch the thighs, hamstrings, groin, abdomen, chest, shoulders, and neck as well as helps open up the hips and adds more flexibility to the hip region. It also helps the mind and body relieve stress and anxiety, allowing one to think and function in a better manner.

She shared a step-by-step workout video. Take a look at it below:

“Beginning a new day and a new week on an energetic note may not always be the easiest thing to do. But, what we can do is stretch and flex our muscles well enough to prepare ourselves for the day ahead,” she said.

Here’s what you need to know before attempting this practice.

*It is essential that your bowels movements are complete for this practice. Early morning practice is recommended.

*Avoid the asana if you feel any pain in your shoulders or lumbar spine.

*Also, if you have hypertension, insomnia, migraine or chronic back problems or injuries, take your doctor’s advice before practicing this asana.

