Know the many benefits of stretching in the morning

Do you sleep for 7-8 hours but still wake up feeling sore and tired in the morning? Worry not, we’re here to help.

A good way to start your day is by doing some simple stretches that will help your body stabilise after waking up. According to ayurvedic practitioner Dr Nitika Kohli, everyone should try and incorporate a few stretches for optimum health benefits.

“Are you tired of waking up sore and inflexible? Here are the top benefits of stretching in the morning,” she said while sharing the many benefits.

According to Dr Kohli, stretching help relieve issues like inflexibility, stress, and pain.

Stress reliever

After waking up, we usually start to worry about the day ahead. But, focus on stretching your whole body first.

Increase your mobility

Stretching will keep your muscles flexible. Having flexibility helps with a better range of motion in the joints.

Fewer aches and pains

Morning stretches will help end aches in your joints and muscles.

Lower back

The muscles in the lower back can become compressed after sitting for long. So, begin your day with stretches.

Posture

Regular stretching helps improve posture.

Do you stretch out regularly?

