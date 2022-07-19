‘Strength training helped Shah Rukh look better and bigger’: Trainer on King Khan’s transformation for ‘Pathaan’

Shah Rukh Khan‘s chiseled avatar for his new film Pathaan has created a lot of internet frenzy. Proving age is just a number, the 56-year-old can be seen sporting eight-pack abs for which he has been working hard for the past four years, King Khan’s fitness trainer, Prashant Subhash Sawant, told indianexpress.com in an exclusive interaction. Reportedly, Shah Rukh plays a spy in the film.

Prashant who has been a personal fitness trainer for over 25 years, has been working with the superstar for over two decades.

“I have been training Shah Rukh for 24 years; in the last four, we have been working specifically for this film. Though the pandemic hampered the pace and progress, he has been consistent. Since his look in Pathaan is very different, Shah Rukh started doing a lot of lifting heavy. Previously, we used to do a lot of circuit training and cardio workouts, but now we have incorporated more strength training — which helped him look better and bigger. It took us two years to build the toned physique you see on screen. His frame and look have completely changed,” said Prashant.

While sharing the first-ever glimpse of his much-anticipated film, Shah Rukh had taken to Instagram to write: “Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge… apps aur abs sab bana dalunga…(Even if you manage to stop Shah Rukh, how will you ever cut the chase for Pathaan…will build apps, abs, and everything).”

As expected, his new look received a lot of adulation from his fans and followers.

One wrote, “King of Bollywood”, while another said, “You are the hottest celebrity, I love my Pathaan.”

Talking about the actor’s diet, the fitness trainer shared that Shah Rukh’s calorie-intake was increased with more emphasis on protein including lean mean, egg whites and lentils. “Everything in diet was planned and measured — from carbs, to fat, and protein. Transformations are always about team work. Despite injuries serving as a setback, he came back stronger by pulling off deadlifts, pull-ups, and working on his core, and legs. His discipline is commendable,” recalled Prashant.

Prashant Sawant talks about Shah Rukh Khan’s fitness transformation for Pathaan to IE.com (Source: Prashant Sawant/Instagram Stories) Prashant Sawant talks about Shah Rukh Khan’s fitness transformation for Pathaan to IE.com (Source: Prashant Sawant/Instagram Stories)

The trainer only had words of appreciation for Shah Rukh, as he said: “Pathaan is going to be different. It is so amazing to see his transformation, which wouldn’t have been possible without his hard work. By maintaining not just physical strength, but also mental in tough times like the pandemic, he is no less than a fitness icon for everyone,” said Prashant.

