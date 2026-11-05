Strength training has long been associated with building muscle, but today, growing evidence suggests its benefits extend far beyond appearance. In a recent Instagram video, Dr Clay Moss, who focuses on metabolic health, tackled several common questions about strength training with a series of “yes” and “no” answers. According to him, strength training plays a key role in fat loss, healthy ageing and metabolic health. He said, “Does lifting weights make it easier to burn fat? Yes.” At the same time, he challenged the idea that walking alone is sufficient to maintain muscle as we age, explaining, “Is regular walking good enough to prevent age-related decline? No, it doesn’t preserve fast-twitch muscle fibres, which are the first ones that disappear when we age.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Moss also highlighted the importance of resistance training during weight loss. “Is weight loss largely muscle loss if the person is not strength training? Yes, without resistance training, a meaningful portion of the weight that’s lost is likely lean mass, which is our metabolic currency when we age.” He added that body weight alone does not always reflect health, saying, “Can you be thin and still metabolically unhealthy? Yes, low muscle mass is associated with insulin resistance and higher mortality, so this is where the term skinny fat comes into play.” He further noted, “Does lifting weights lower your risk of dying? Yes.”

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The physician also addressed questions around diet, soreness, cardio and longevity. “Can strength training offset poor dietary choices? Yes, so you shouldn’t go eat like crap, but muscle is our biggest glucose sink, so it allows the body to handle periodic poor dietary choices better. Does more soreness mean better results? No. Should you train to failure? No. Is cardio better than lifting for longevity? No. The best outcome comes when you do both. Is cardio alone enough? No.” On grip strength, he said, “Is grip strength actually a predictor of how long you’ll live? Yes and no. Grip strength correlates strongly with all-cause mortality in large population studies, but mainly because it’s a proxy for overall strength. Solely focusing on grip strength won’t do you any good.”

Dr Moss also emphasised muscle’s role in metabolic health. “Does muscle help regulate blood sugar? Yes. Skeletal muscle is the largest sugar disposal site in the human body. Is cardio the best way to get toned? No. Toning is best achieved by building muscle and reducing body fat, so the best way to do this is typically through strength training and dietary choices. After 40, is lifting optional? No, it’s essential (sic).” Finally, addressing one of the most common myths, he said, “Does weight lifting make women bulky? No. Building bulk actually requires purposeful progressive overload and surplus calories over an extended period of time.” While these statements have sparked discussion online, how well do they align with current scientific evidence? We asked an expert.

Strength training after 40

Sadhna Singh, Senior Fitness and Lifestyle Consultant at HereNow Official, tells indianexpress.com, “Strength training becomes increasingly important after the age of 40 because this is when age-related muscle loss gradually accelerates. Preserving muscle is not just about strength or appearance. It directly influences metabolism, mobility, bone health, and long-term independence.”

During weight loss, she explains that resistance training helps retain lean muscle while encouraging fat loss, leading to healthier body composition. It also improves insulin sensitivity, allowing the body to regulate blood sugar more effectively. While cardiovascular exercise remains essential for heart health, it cannot fully replace the benefits of strength training. Combining both offers the most comprehensive approach to healthy ageing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clay Moss, MD | Metabolic Health (@drclaymoss)

🏋️ Quiz: Myth or Fact? 1. Women who lift weights will automatically become bulky. 🤔 Myth or Fact? Story continues below this ad ✅ Answer: Myth. Women generally do not develop a bulky physique from lifting weights because muscle growth depends on factors such as hormones and training intensity. Resistance training is more likely to improve muscle tone, strength, and body composition. 2. Muscle soreness always means you had a better workout. 🤔 Myth or Fact? ✅ Answer: Myth. Muscle soreness is not a reliable measure of workout quality. Consistent progress comes from gradual overload and proper recovery—not from feeling sore after every session. 3. You must train to complete muscle failure every session to build strength. 🤔 Myth or Fact? ✅ Answer: Myth. Research suggests that stopping a few reps before failure can produce comparable strength and muscle gains while reducing fatigue and lowering injury risk. Story continues below this ad

Getting started safely

Beginners should focus on learning proper movement patterns before increasing weights. Starting with two to three full-body sessions each week allows adequate recovery while gradually building strength.

“Combining resistance training with moderate cardiovascular exercise is ideal because each supports different aspects of health. Strength training improves muscle and metabolic health, while cardio enhances cardiovascular fitness and endurance. Common mistakes include lifting weights that are too heavy too soon, neglecting technique, skipping warm-ups, and expecting rapid results. Consistency, progressive loading, sufficient protein intake, and adequate recovery are the foundations of safe and sustainable progress,” concludes Singh.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.