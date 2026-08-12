‘Strength training has made me more confident’: Actor Sadia Khateeb on fitness and self-care

For Sadia Khateeb, entering Bollywood was never part of the plan. The actor, who made her debut with the 2020 film Shikara, was pursuing her Electrical Engineering degree in Jammu when an unexpected opportunity changed the course of her life. A photograph of hers caught the attention of the team of Shikara, and soon she found herself giving a screen test. Casting director Indu Sharma, along with one of her co-actors, travelled to Jammu to meet her and conduct the audition. Later, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra spoke to her father and convinced him to allow Khateeb to move to Mumbai and explore acting. “Honestly, I never had any plans of becoming an actor or moving to Bollywood. I truly believe it was destiny, and I’m grateful to everyone who played a part in bringing me to Mumbai and believing in me. It wasn’t something I had planned. It happened very organically. Sometimes life surprises you in the best possible way, and that’s exactly what happened with me,” said Khateeb, who was last seen opposite comedian and actor Kapil Sharma in the film Daadi ki Shaadi, which also starred Neetu Kapoor.

Originally from Jammu and Kashmir, Khateeb, who has been appreciated for her performances in films The Diplomat, is currently busy with the final phase of her upcoming film, with a few song sequences left to complete. Alongside her work commitments, fitness has become a major focus in her life.

In this exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, Khateeb opened up about life after Bollywood, working with actors such as John Abraham and Kapil Sharma, and her diet and lifestyle routine.

Edited excerpts:

Q: How do you look back at your journey?

Sadia Khateeb: I’m grateful for all the love and support I’ve received from audiences. I hope they continue to support my upcoming work just as they always have. I promise to keep giving my best and bringing stories to the screen that people can connect with.

Q: The Diplomat and Daadi Ki Shaadi received a lot of appreciation. How do you cherish those films?

Khateeb: It always feels incredibly rewarding when audiences and critics appreciate your work. We spend one or two years working on a film, so when people connect with it and shower it with love, it’s a very special feeling. I truly cherish all the appreciation these films have received.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Q: What was your experience of working with John Abraham and Kapil Sharma?

Khateeb: Working with both of them has been a wonderful experience. John Abraham is extremely professional, supportive, and dedicated to his craft, and I learned a lot from working alongside him. Kapil Sharma is incredibly warm, humble, and fun to work with. He has a natural ability to make everyone around him feel comfortable, and it was an absolute pleasure sharing screen space with him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadia khateeb (@sadiaakhateeb)

Q: Tell us about your life outside work, especially your fitness routine.

Khateeb: Apart from work, fitness has been keeping me extremely busy. I’ve been training consistently, taking different fitness classes, and focusing on becoming stronger every day. Balancing shoots with workouts can be challenging, but I’m really enjoying the process.

These days my focus is mainly on strength training and weightlifting. I’ve recently started taking it very seriously, and I genuinely believe strength training is one of the best things women can do for their bodies. It has made me feel stronger, healthier, and more confident.

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Sadia Khateeb loves strength training (Photo: PR Handout) Sadia Khateeb loves strength training (Photo: PR Handout)

Q: What’s your typical diet routine like?

Khateeb: Lately, I’ve been following a diet and trying to avoid unnecessary calories. Although I have to admit my cheat days have become a little too frequent! Like everyone else, I’m trying my best to stay disciplined while also enjoying the process.

Q: How do you take care of your skin?

Khateeb: Honestly, I believe healthy skin starts from within. If I’m eating well and staying consistent with my workouts, my skin naturally reflects that. I don’t follow an elaborate skincare routine. Before stepping out, I usually apply a serum, moisturiser, and sunscreen. My biggest skincare secret is maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Q: How do you like to unwind?

Khateeb: I love getting into my pyjamas, watching a good show, spending time with my cats, and simply being at home. That’s my perfect way to relax after a long day.

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Sadia Khateeb loves being home (Photo: PR Handout) Sadia Khateeb loves being home (Photo: PR Handout)

Q: And what do you do for your mental health?

Khateeb: I’m very conscious about my mental well-being. I try to identify things that affect my peace of mind and consciously avoid negativity whenever possible. Taking care of my physical health through exercise also plays a huge role in keeping my mind healthy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadia khateeb (@sadiaakhateeb)

I always remind myself that I can do it. I also have immense faith in God, and I truly believe everything eventually works out the way it’s meant to. That faith gives me strength during difficult times.

Q: What’s the best thing about being financially independent?

Khateeb: It is the freedom that it gives you. It doesn’t matter whether you’re earning Rs 5,000 a month or Rs 5 lakh a month; having your own income gives you the confidence to make your own choices. My finance mantra is simple: be mindful with your money. Don’t buy things just because someone else has them. Focus on your own financial journey instead of comparing yourself with others. Spend wisely and only on things you truly need.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.