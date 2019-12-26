Here’s Street Dancer 3D actor Varun Dhawan giving some mid-week fitness inspiration

Varun Dhawan is giving us major fitness goals. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/Varun Dhawan Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Varun Dhawan is giving us major fitness goals. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/Varun Dhawan Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Imagine having to forgo your guilty pleasures in order to achieve something. It is definitely not easy, but the results can keep you feeling motivated enough to keep working hard. Actor Varun Dhawan, who is prepping up for his next film, Street Dancer 3D, shared something similar on his Instagram account — his tryst with training that required him to “bring down the body fat from 18 per cent to eight per cent”.

“I was dancing for eight hours and then post that also training. I had cut off salt and sugar completely for three months and was on extremely low carbs. I still needed energy to do the crazy dance routines but eventually, i had a great team and wanted to achieve this,” he captioned the image.

In jest, the actor, while displaying his lean and chiselled frame, recalled that every time he thought of having something sweet, his trainer made him see this video which brought back memories of his fitness journey, which was not easy.

“Every time i think of eating something sweet my trainer makes me watch this video and I’m like …..The process to get here was extremely difficult since I wanted to bring my body fat down from from 18percent to 8percent,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on May 18, 2019 at 9:13pm PDT

What is a low-carb diet?

The body uses carbohydrates as its main source of fuel. Complex carbohydrates (starches) are broken down into simple sugars during digestion. They are then absorbed into the bloodstream, where they’re known as blood sugar (glucose). In general, natural complex carbohydrates are digested more slowly and have less effect on blood sugar. They not only provide more nutrition, but also help speed up the body’s metabolism.

Much like the name, a low-carb diet limits carbohydrates — such as those found in grains, starchy vegetables and fruits — and emphasises on foods high in protein and fat. The idea behind such a diet is that decreasing the levels of carbs lowers insulin levels, which causes the body to burn stored fat for energy, and ultimately leads to weight loss.

Many types of low-carb diets exist. Each diet has varying restrictions on the types and amounts of carbohydrates one can consume.

Low-carb diet can help burn calories faster. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Low-carb diet can help burn calories faster. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Carbohydrates can be simple or complex. They can further be classified as simple refined (table sugar), simple natural (lactose in milk and fructose in fruit), complex refined (white flour) and complex natural (whole grains or beans). Common sources of naturally occurring carbohydrates include grains, fruits, vegetables, milk, nuts, seeds, legumes (beans, lentils, peas).

Recently, a popular low-carb diets made news for its ability to burn a lot many calories — the Ketogenic or Keto diet. Rich in proteins and fats, a Keto diet includes plenty of meats, eggs, processed meats, sausages, cheeses, fish, nuts, butter, oils, seeds, and fibrous vegetables. Because it is so restrictive, it is really hard to follow over the long run.

However, Keto diet has many protocols and regimens that need to be followed. They are to be clinically monitored and need an expert’s planning and control, especially when used for therapeutic purposes. As a result, the chances of the diet failing in terms of compliance and effectiveness are high.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd