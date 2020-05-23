Stiffness in the back? Shilpa Shetty shares some stretches to ease the pain

Shilpa Shetty’s back workout is a must-watch. (Source: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Shilpa Shetty’s back workout is a must-watch. (Source: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

For all those who are still struggling to find a routine amid the lockdown, one of the major issues they might face is stiffness in the body and a general feeling of sluggishness. Fitness aficionado and actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently took to Instagram to share how an unsettled schedule can indeed bring “a massive state of confusion for the body”. “We’re living in some extreme situations right now. On the one hand, there’s so much to do around the house while many are also working-from-home; on the other hand, the excess free time keeps us seated for long hours with very little movement – a massive state of confusion for the body,” she remarked.

This can cause issues like stiff and painful back muscles for a lot of us.

Here’s what Shetty has to point out.

“It’s important to keep stretching and strengthening the back to avoid any long-term, severe pain. So, I practice this routine regularly and it works wonders for me. It strengthens the back and abdominal muscles, improves flexibility in the spine and enhances the body posture. It also relieves back pain and relaxes the back muscles, while opening up the lungs. Give your body a little activity so it doesn’t go into a state of shock in these testing times. Stay indoors, stay safe!”

Shetty can be seen doing a variety of yoga poses including cat camel pose, bridge exercise, downward dog pose and bow pose.

Here’s how you should stretch and work out your back muscles.

A weak back and abdominal muscles are known to cause or worsen low back pain. That’s why stretching and strengthening the back and abdominal muscles are important not only for treating lower back pain, but also for helping to prevent a recurrence of the problem. As per Harvard Health review, ‘an exercise program designed to stretch and strengthen your back and core muscles’ can help heal from a bout of acute back pain and help prevent a repeat episode.

As per Harvard Health, it is not only important to build aerobic fitness but also think about flexibility. Stretching is known to keep the range of motion working at its optimum in the joint muscles. This helps prevent stiffness in the body and tightness in the muscles which is often the case with people who are desk-bound or do not indulge in any physical activity, which further puts them at a risk of strains, joint pains and muscle damage.

Stretching the shoulders, neck and lower back should be a part of one’s routine at least three to four times a week.

In fact, it also forms a core component of other aerobic activities or sports because stretching helps prepare the muscles for vigorous activities as well as helps them relax after a workout to prevent muscle strain and soreness which helps avoid injuries.

Here’s how to start

*Ensure proper technique to avoid injury.

*If you are not used to stretching, start by holding a stretch for a short time, say about 10 seconds and gradually build up to roughly 30-second or more stretch time.

*Don’t bounce or keep moving the body.

*It is a good idea to start at the neck and work each muscle group down the body. This helps the body use the already stretched muscles without exposing the unstretched ones to pain.

*Always start slow and only go to the point of mild tension.

*Don’t hold your breath. Inhale deeply before each stretch and exhale during the stretch.

*Stretch the same amount of time on each part with 3-5 sets.

*Alternate sides and alternate muscle groups.

Contraindications: However, if you have a medical history of chronic back pain, ensure you seek medical advice first before practising any kind of stretching.

