Say goodbye to stiff neck and shoulders with this easy exercise

Ankita Konwar shares an easy exercise for stiffness in neck and shoulders. (Source: Ankita Konwar/Instagram; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

A sedentary lifestyle coupled with working long hours on the laptop can make the shoulders and neck feel stiff. But instead of relying on pain-relieving ointments that only provide temporary relief, one must try easy stretching exercises that can provide immediate relief while also helping improve the posture.

Sharing a simple exercise that can come in handy, fitness enthusiast Ankita Konwar showed how to use foam rollers or even a tennis ball for relief.

“This is one of the easiest ways to open up your shoulders and neck. PS – any stretch works best if you hold it for at least 30 seconds,” she mentioned.

Take a look!

How to do?

Position the foam roller right below your shoulder blades.

Support your neck.

Roll in and roll out while lying on the foam roller or tennis ball.

Foam rolling benefits for the neck and shoulders

Any kind of exercise or even no exercise can cause stiffness in the shoulders and neck. The self-myofascial release (SMR) technique helps relieve muscle tightness, soreness, improve flexibility, increase the range of motion in the joints. Foam rolling can be an effective tool to add to your warm-up or cooldown, before and after exercise.

Regular practice of foam rolling helps prevent injury and strengthens the muscles.

Have you tried it?

