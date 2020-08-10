Does your back feel stiff in the morning? Deepika Singh shares yoga asanas that can help

These pain relieving back exercises can help you over time. (Source: Deepika Singh/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) These pain relieving back exercises can help you over time. (Source: Deepika Singh/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Do you often wake up in the morning with a stiff back? While several health impediments may play a role, such pain is also said to occur because of long period of rest or decreased blood flow in the body. This is why moving around slowly and stretching upon waking up is advised to help the body resume its normal functioning without causing any further pain or injury.

If you are not in the habit of stretching, it is time you begin. Stretching helps increase blood flow and also refreshes the body. Besides regular stretching, you can also include some easy yoga poses that can make your mornings better and stretch the body enough.

Not sure how to go about that?

Here is actor Deepika Singh sharing some incredible yoga asanas to help you kick-start your day and overcome a stiff back.

However, practice only those yoga asanas that you can do without straining your muscles. Also ensure you are not suffering from chronic back issues or such health conditions when undertaking such practices.

Singh mentioned a list of asanas.

Tadasana

The basic standing stretch helps pull the tailbone downward and pushes the pubic bone towards the chest. It also helps improve posture, strengthen knees, thighs, ankles, abdomen and buttocks as well as relieves flat feet issues.

Hasta Padasana

The standing forward bending pose is an ideal way to stretch the body effectively while helping cure other issues like constipation, as per experts.

ALSO READ | Wish to stay fit? Here’s why core muscle strength matters

Plank

Improved abdominal strength is known to enhance flexibility and balance in the back which helps improve the body’s posture. This helps reduce the stress on the back when sitting for long periods of time.

Ashtanga Namaskar

Ashtanga Namaskara also called Ashtanga Dandavat Pranam or the eight limbed pose is an asana which helps bring a balance around the spine. The active stimulation of muscles of the spine increases the range of movement which strengthens the back. It is one of the reasons why Surya Namaskar, of which Ashtanga Namaskar is a part, is said to be beneficial for the back when done with proper posture.

Bhujangasana

Opening up the chest and spine helps align the back and adds to its flexibility. However, if not practised correctly, the pose itself can be a cause of back pain.

Dhanurasana

Dhanurasana is a good pose to open up the chest and stretch out the back which is extremely beneficial for people who sit or stand for long periods of time. The pose also helps open the shoulders, neck and abdomen which improves flexibility in the back by engaging the core and chest.

Adho mukho savasana

The pose helps relieve a tired back and bring awareness to the areas of the spine which tend to become stiff. The pose helps improve posture as well.

Ustrasana

The kneeling backbend helps open up the chest and stimulates the back muscles.

Bitilasana

Cat and Cow pose is beneficial for the shoulder blades, hips, spine, and abdomen, and when done regularly enhances the spine’s flexibility and balance..

Balasana

While stabilising the spine, balasana helps stretch the muscles in the lower back effectively, thus relieving a stiff back.

Have you tried them yet?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd