Staying fit: A beginner’s guide to mirror gazing meditation

This is the pose you will need to assume for mirror meditation. (Photo: PR handout)

Of the many ways a person can stay fit, the mirror gazing meditation is a technique which can reap results. Grand Master Akshar, a philanthropist, spiritual master, lifestyle coach, yoga-preneur and author explains that this form of meditation — as is understood from the name — entails “sitting in front of a mirror and spending time with your reflection”. As such, it is something that beginners enjoy doing.

“The technique of mirror meditation is known as ‘Darpan Dhyan’ in yoga,” he says.

How to start

Before one starts, it is recommended they include certain preparatory exercises to gain more benefit. Mirror meditation requires one to possess a steady gaze, and to achieve this steadiness, the practice of ‘tratak’ meditation is advisable. This helps you to build the focus which is required for Darpan Dhyan, says the spiritual master.

The technique

To practise mirror meditation, you will require a clean mirror. Sit in any comfortable position in front of it. It is recommended you choose a position like Sukhasana.

After assuming this seated position, look at your reflection for a period of time. “We often do not look at our own reflections properly. Instead, we avoid looking at our own true self, with the use of makeup or any other such distraction that take us away from our true natural selves. Mirror meditation helps you uncover that authentic self of yours,” the spiritual master explains.

Benefits of this technique

* Practising looking at your reflection will build your confidence and also help you to become more accepting of yourself.

* It is a powerful tool required for growth and to achieve success.

* Many people are scared and wear figurative masks to cover up their real self and go out into the world portraying this false sense of self. Mirror meditation helps you to cast away this pretence. This unveiling can make you stronger to face life and all its challenges.

When to practise?

“The best time is early in the morning, but you can also do this twice a day — once in the morning and once in the evening. Practise Darpan Dhyan continuously and regularly for two to three months in order to experience its benefits fully. For beginners, this is a good place to start but as you progress with your meditation, there are higher and more advanced variations to the same technique. Special mirrors created specifically for this meditation will be used, and more elaborate techniques of focusing will be practised,” the yoga expert concludes.

