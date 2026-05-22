‘We aren’t even 15%’…: Experts reflect on Virat Kohli’s comment about Indian hockey players being fitter

Fitness conversations in India often revolve around cricket, largely because of the sport’s massive popularity and the visibility of athletes associated with it. But a recent remark by cricketer Virat Kohli has shifted attention to another demanding sport — hockey — and the physical standards it demands. Widely regarded as one of the fittest cricketers of his generation, Kohli surprised many by openly acknowledging that even elite cricket fitness cannot be directly compared with the physical demands placed on hockey players.

Speaking at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit, Kohli stressed that fitness should simply be part of the job rather than something extraordinary. “I know people sometimes look at fitness as something extraordinary, but for me, it is what the job demands. It should be the norm, not something celebrated as special,” Kohli said.