Boost spine health with this yoga pose; Mandira Bedi shows you how

Lockdown or not, many of us are continuing to follow our routines to stay fit and happy, taking the fitness quotient a notch higher. In that process, we are even getting back to doing something that has been a long time coming or we haven’t done in a while. Fitness aficionado and actor Mandira Bedi, who shares her workouts regularly, recently took to Instagram to demonstrate a standing backbend. While it is probably not a big task for someone so flexible, it was the effortless style and the way held the pose that caught our attention.

The 48-year-old shared the video with a caption, “#standingbackbend and a 10k run (within my home of course).”

Here’s how standing backbends or Anuvittasana is good for you

When done with a proper posture, a standing backbend becomes the base of deeper yoga practices. It is a good heart-opening exercise which means that it helps release tension, which may often be visible in the neck and shoulder muscles. It also helps the respiratory system as the breaths become fuller and deeper.

It also helps boost energy because of which it becomes an integral part of flow yoga sequences that prepare the body for more intense yoga poses.

Here’s how to do them

*Stand with feet width apart.

*Engage all of the muscles in your legs, focus on drawing your knee caps up.

*Keep your hands on the sides of your lower back.

*Inhale as you lift up through the crown of your head. All this while, ensure your core remains stable.

*Exhale and arch the spine back and go as far as it is comfortable for the body. You can also drop your head all the way back like Bedi shows.

*Remain in the posture for three-five breaths. Keep the abs engaged in the pose even as the spine strengthens.

Is it for you?

As with any backbend, the most important part of practicing this pose is listening to your body and understanding its limits depending on the stage of practice that you are in.

However, be careful performing a standing backbend if you have had any recent injuries to your neck or back.

