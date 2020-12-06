Expert tips on spices which can help you lose weight in the winter season

These spices can help you beat hunger pangs and increase the rate of weight loss. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

One cannot enjoy Indian food without the beautiful blend of spices. For centuries, India has attracted many from around the world with its varied collection of spices. Apart from the taste and flavour, they also provide major health benefits. “The main focus is to add them to your diet to regulate the process of weight loss. They also contribute to boosting the overall immune system which is essential because of viral infections and flu,” says Dr Archana Batra, a dietician. She tells indianexpress.com how some top spices can help you keep your weight in check in winters.

Turmeric

Enriched with anti-inflammatory, antioxidants and anti-viral properties, this ancient spice is known to boost the digestive system which helps in increasing the metabolic rate. It also deposes the excess fat from the body. “You can have turmeric tea, turmeric detox drink along with soups and curries,” Dr Batra suggests.

Fenugreek

It contains natural fibre which largely helps suppress food cravings. “The fibre gives a filling effect for a longer period and prevents overeating. It is also a good source of mucilaginous fibre which helps to protect the digestive system from the damages of free-radicals.”

Having fenugreek soaked in water every morning helps flush out toxins and increase the metabolism rate. The key aspect to remember is that the most natural way to escalate weight loss is to improve digestive function.

Cinnamon

This tree-based spice plays an active role in weight loss. Cinnamon increases the metabolism rate and also suppresses the frequent hunger pangs. “It also helps control the insulin level in the blood, for an increased level causes an increase in the level of fat, and also minimises the menstrual pain,” says Dr Batra. It is also beneficial for relieving nausea, besides giving warmth to the body.

She suggests mixing one tablespoon of cinnamon powder in your detox water in the morning or enjoying it with a glass of warm milk.

Black pepper

The component piperine in black pepper suppresses the accumulation of fat in the body and also increases metabolism. It strengthens the immune system and prepares the body to fight against infections. “This earthy spice helps the body to absorb the nutrients in a better way. In fact, black pepper tea does wonders in managing obesity,” the doctor explains.

Fennel

Enriched with vitamins A, D and C, it not only helps in improving the immune system, but being a natural diuretic, also helps to flush out unwanted substances from the body. “Try to start your day with a glass of soaked fennel seed water, and you can also add it to your breakfast cereals or in your dessert,” says the dietician.

Cardamom

This aromatic diuretic spice stimulates the digestive system and efficiently helps to burn body fat. You can add cardamoms to your morning tea and your green tea. In fact, you can also chew 3-4 pods of cardamom to get the best results.

Chili pepper

An important element in chili pepper is capsaicin which poses a thermogenic effect to help you burn the fat. This hot spice is quickly absorbed in the stomach and in turn, suppresses the urge to eat frequently.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle