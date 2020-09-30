Sophie Choudry shows how to do ‘super fun’ trampoline workout; watch video

Sophie Choudry posted an Instagram video of her doing trampoline workout. (Source: sophiechoudry/Instagram)

Sophie Choudry just showed us how to make workout a fun activity. If you are finding your regular workout to be too monotonous, here is all the inspiration you need — the actor and former VJ demonstrated how to do trampoline or bellicon workout.

In an Instagram video that Sophie posted, the fitness enthusiast is seen jumping on a trampoline. “I love this trampoline/ bellicon workout..Super fun, great cardio & stability training!” she captioned the post. Watch the video:

As Sophie points out, the trampoline workout is indeed ‘super fun’ and a convenient way to boost cardiovascular health, improve endurance and relieve stress and tension, according to Healthline. It also improves balance, coordination and motor skills.

Trampoline exercises target the back, core and leg muscles, besides working on the arms, neck and glutes. Some of these exercises include jumping jacks, pelvic floor jumps, tuck jumps, and squat jumps, among others. For beginners, exercises like single-leg bounces or jogging variations are recommended.

To avoid any form of injury, you can use a trampoline with a safety net and a handlebar. At home, you can position it far away from furniture, sharp corners and hard objects.

Would you like to try this?

