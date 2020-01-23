Sophie Choudry acing pull-ups is all the fitness inspiration we need

Sophie Choudry recently showed us how to do pull ups. (Source: sophiechoudry/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh) Sophie Choudry recently showed us how to do pull ups. (Source: sophiechoudry/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Sophie Choudry often gives us a sneak peek into her fitness regime, showing how effortlessly she can pull off battle rope workouts to yoga. The former VJ and actor recently posted yet another video on Instagram of her doing Pilates at celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala’s training centre.

In the video, Sophie is seen doing pull ups, an upper-body exercise. In this workout, the body is suspended with both hands holding on to a pull-up bar. Once in the correct position, the person needs to apply strength and pull up their body and then bring it down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOPHIE (@sophiechoudry) on Jan 14, 2020 at 11:43pm PST

ALSO READ | Work out not to become skinny but to stay healthy: Sophie Choudry

Earlier celebrities like Tiger Shroff and Virat Kohli also showed us how to do pull ups.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Feb 17, 2019 at 9:31pm PST

Watch Virat Kohli do pull ups

Benefits of pull ups

This workout helps in developing grip strength and muscle mass in the back, arms and shoulder. It also helps improve balance in the body. Studies have shown that resistance training with exercises like pull ups can have a positive effect on our overall health. According to a 2012 study published in Current Sports Medicine Reports, resistance training exercises help in reducing fat, managing or preventing type 2 diabetes, and promote bone development and cognitive abilities.

Like most other Bollywood celebrities, Sophie is also quite a fan of Pilates and her various demonstrations on social media are proof. Pilates is known to not just develop physical health but also boost psychological health by focussing on breath and body balance.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd