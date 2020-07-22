Sophie Choudry does plank variations to remain fit and flexible; here are the benefits

Sophie Choudry showed four plank variations you can also do at home, (Source: sophiechoudry/Instagram) Sophie Choudry showed four plank variations you can also do at home, (Source: sophiechoudry/Instagram)

Sophie Choudry has been giving us fitness goals; the former VJ and actor has shown us a range of no-equipment exercises that you can do at home to keep yourself fit amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The fitness enthusiast recently shared some of her favourite exercises to do at home. In an Instagram video, Sophie shows four exercises that are variations of plank — pike plank, plank to T, hip dips and plank drive. Watch the video:

Sophie recommended doing two circuits of 20 repetitions of each exercise. Here is how these plank variations can benefit your body:

Pike plank: This variation of plank is of higher intensity, engaging more muscles at once, mentions openfit.com. Especially in the pike position, where the body forms an inverted ‘V’ shape, the exercise works on the core, chest and shoulders, and also stretches the hamstrings and calves.

T-plank: According to healthcorps.org, this exercise engages the muscles more, improving overall strength and endurance. It further works on the upper back, chest and core.

Plank hip dips: This is a variation of the side plank that strengthens the obliques, as per muscleandtrength.com.

Plank drive: This exercise also engages the core muscles while training the body to maintain balance while doing an intense leg movement mentions stack.com.

Try these exercises at home to reap the health benefits.

