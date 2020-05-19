Sophie Choudry is doing these exercises to be fit; here’s how they help

Sophie Choudry is doing free hand exercise at home. (Source: sophiechoudry/Instagram) Sophie Choudry is doing free hand exercise at home. (Source: sophiechoudry/Instagram)

Sophie Choudry is making sure she does not compromise on fitness during the lockdown. The actor and former VJ recently gave us a glimpse of the free hand exercises she is doing at home.

Sophie took to Instagram to share picture of her doing side plank and one-handed backbend. “The only rule this lockdown is to stay home, stay healthy and try to stay sane,” she captioned her post. Take a look:

Read| Sophie Choudry acing pull-ups is all the fitness inspiration we need

Read| Chak De! India actor Vidya Malavade aces a difficult embryo yoga pose; check it out

Side plank

Earlier Bhagyashree showed us how to do side plank to strengthen the core and legs. This exercise works on the obliques, along with the gluteus medius and gluteus maximus, stabilising the hips. It improves balance and helps sustain good posture.

Here’ how you can do side plank:

*Lie on your right side with your legs extended. The elbow of your right arm should be directly under your shoulder.

* Your head should be directly in line with your spine and your left arm aligned along the left side of your body.

* As you exhale, lift your knees and hips fromt the mat, ensuring the torso is in a straight line with no sagging or bending. Hold the position. Return to the starting position after a few seconds.

Backbend

According to theyogaspace.co.uk, backbend opens up the shoulders and chest besides strengthening the back, improving posture. BKS Iyengar recommended backbend as a way of keeping the brain and heart healthy by releasing tension stored in the muscles. It also alleviates back pain.

A while ago, Mandira Bedi showed us how to do a backbend. Here are the steps to follow:

*Stand with feet width apart. Engage all of the muscles in your legs, focus on drawing your knee caps up.

*Keep your hands on the sides of your lower back.

*Inhale as you lift up through the crown of your head. All this while, ensure your core remains stable.

*Exhale and arch the spine back and go as far as it is comfortable for the body. You can also drop your head all the way back.

*Keep the abs engaged in the pose even as the spine strengthens.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd