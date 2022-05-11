scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Celeb fitness: Sooraj Pancholi is ‘back to the game’; watch video

"If there has been a gap in your gymming routine, it’s reasonable to see a decline in strength, endurance, and overall muscle," said Bala Krishna Reddy Dabbedi, a fitness expert

New Delhi
May 11, 2022 9:10:25 am
sooraj pancholiSooraj Pancholi is getting back to his fitness routine (Source: Sooraj Pancholi/Instagram)

Sooraj Pancholi, who loves to work out, is back to the fitness grind after long. His fitness trainer, Pawan Jatwa, recently shared a video in which the Hero actor could be seen flexing his muscles.

In the video, he was seen working on his biceps, triceps, and forearm muscles with

– Cable bicep curls
– DB bicep curls
– Reverse grip barbell curls
– Tricep cable extension

Watch.

Things to remember when resuming your fitness journey after a break

According to Bala Krishna Reddy Dabbedi, a fitness expert, and co-founder, director at Fittr, people usually think that they can pick up from where they left and that their original strength will be the same — “but that will not be the case”. “It’s easy to compare yourself to the times when you were training regularly. But, if there has been a gap in your gymming routine, it’s reasonable to see a decline in strength, endurance, and overall muscle,” he expressed.

What must one do?

Assess again, test your current strength levels and train accordingly, he suggested. “There is something called muscle memory which helps one get back to their previous strength levels and muscle mass, but this takes times — from a few weeks to even some months. Just be consistent and positive till you get there. On resuming, do not start with an intense program. Keep it minimal, start slow, and you may even experience muscle soreness and pain. Eventually increase the intensity with every passing week,” she said.

