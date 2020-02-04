Sonu Sood shows how to do pull-ups; here’s why it is beneficial

Sonu Sood is a fitness enthusiast. (Source: sonu_sood/Instagram, Image designed by Gargi Singh) Sonu Sood is a fitness enthusiast. (Source: sonu_sood/Instagram, Image designed by Gargi Singh)

The secret to Sonu Sood’s fit body is his workout regime, and the Simmba actor gave us a sneak peek into it on social media. He recently took to Instagram stories and shared videos of him acing pull-ups, and captioned it “My mornings”.

Take a look at the screenshots below.

Sonu Sood doing pull-ups. (Source: sonu_sood/Instagram) Sonu Sood doing pull-ups. (Source: sonu_sood/Instagram)

Earlier, we had seen former VJ and actor Sophie Choudry, cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Tiger Shroff also acing the exercise.

An upper body exercise, pull-up involves suspending your body on both hands that are holding on to a pull-up bar, followed by applying strength on the arms to pull up the body and bring it down.

Pull-ups help in building muscle mass in the back, arms and the shoulders, and also develop grip strength. This form of resistance training exercise, besides reducing fat, helps in coping with or preventing type 2 diabetes. It also boosts bone development and cognitive ability.

According to healthline, this workout has a positive effect on mental health too. It reduces symptoms of anxiety and depression, and improves self-esteem.

Sood is quite the fitness enthusiast. Earlier, he had shared videos on Instagram of him attempting several exercises like spider walk or push-ups. Taking fitness inspiration?

