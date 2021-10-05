Sonu Sood is a ‘human flag’ in throwback workout video; watch

Sonu Sood’s passion for fitness is not unknown — the actor has often given us glimpses of his workout routine in the past on social media.

The 48-year-old shared a similar throwback video on Instagram recently but this time his extreme physical strength left us awestruck. In the video, he is seen attempting human flag pole, with his body elevated sideways as he held onto a pole, resembling a flag. Watch:

Also known as bar hold, human flag is an exercise in which the body is lifted parallel to the ground and supported by a vertical bar such that the arms and body are in a straight line. This exercise, naturally, requires a lot of upper body strength.

How does it benefit? According to onnit.com, this exercise ensures great grip strength and also works the shoulders, obliques and quadratus lumborum.

In another Instagram post, Sonu also shared pictures of him doing standing cable chest press. This helps you to be in control and move slowly. Cable chest press strengthens the core muscles, and improves balance and stability, according to Healthline.

Sonu Sood is indeed an inspiration.

