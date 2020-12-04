Sonu Sood’s latest workout video is proof of his physical strength; watch

Sonu Sood is setting fitness goals. (Source: sonusood/Twitter, sonusood/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Sonu Sood likes to keep himself fit. Prior to the lockdown, he gave us a glimpse of him doing pull-ups at a gym. With fitness centres opening up again, the actor is back to training.

This time too, the Dabangg actor posted a video of him doing pull-ups but with a variation. In a video, he is seen doing a combination of pull-ups and leg raises, with both his legs raised high up, parallel to the ground. Watch:

Morning beautiful world ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DNjdaByJCx — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 26, 2020

Earlier, Milind Soman also shared a video of him doing a similar variation of pull-ups.

According to muscleandstrength.com, the pull-up and leg raise combination challenge the back to be steady, and the core to execute a leg raise.

Here’s how you can do the exercise, under the supervision of an expert:

* Grasp the pull-up bar with a slightly wider than shoulder-width grip.

* Pull your chin towards the bar, squeeze the abs and raise the legs at 90 degrees.

* Now lower the legs slightly and then slowly lower yourself back to the starting position.

Would you like to try?

