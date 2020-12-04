scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 04, 2020
Top news

Sonu Sood’s latest workout video is proof of his physical strength; watch

Sonu Sood posted a video of him doing pull-ups but with a variation

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 4, 2020 11:40:04 am
sonu soodSonu Sood is setting fitness goals. (Source: sonusood/Twitter, sonusood/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Sonu Sood likes to keep himself fit. Prior to the lockdown, he gave us a glimpse of him doing pull-ups at a gym. With fitness centres opening up again, the actor is back to training.

This time too, the Dabangg actor posted a video of him doing pull-ups but with a variation. In a video, he is seen doing a combination of pull-ups and leg raises, with both his legs raised high up, parallel to the ground. Watch:

Earlier, Milind Soman also shared a video of him doing a similar variation of pull-ups.

According to muscleandstrength.com, the pull-up and leg raise combination challenge the back to be steady, and the core to execute a leg raise.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Read| Sonu Sood’s memoir ‘I Am No Messiah’ will be out in December

Here’s how you can do the exercise, under the supervision of an expert:

* Grasp the pull-up bar with a slightly wider than shoulder-width grip.
* Pull your chin towards the bar, squeeze the abs and raise the legs at 90 degrees.
* Now lower the legs slightly and then slowly lower yourself back to the starting position.

Would you like to try?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

mdh owner, mahashay dharampal, mahashay dharampal gulati, mdh masala owner, mdh owner news, mdh owner death, mdh owner passes away, mahashay dharampal death, mahashay dharampal passes away, mahashay dharampal gulati death news, mahashay dharampal gulati age, mdh owner mahashay dharampal gulati, mdh owner mahashay dharampal gulati death news
Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passes away: A pictorial tribute to the ‘Spice King’

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 04: Latest News

Advertisement
X