Sonu Sood’s latest workout video is proof of his physical strength; watch

Sonu Sood likes to keep himself fit. Prior to the lockdown, he gave us a glimpse of him doing pull-ups at a gym. With fitness centres opening up again, the actor is back to training.
This time too, the Dabangg actor posted a video of him doing pull-ups but with a variation. In a video, he is seen doing a combination of pull-ups and leg raises, with both his legs raised high up, parallel to the ground. Watch:
Morning beautiful world ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DNjdaByJCx
— sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 26, 2020
Earlier, Milind Soman also shared a video of him doing a similar variation of pull-ups.
According to muscleandstrength.com, the pull-up and leg raise combination challenge the back to be steady, and the core to execute a leg raise.
Read| Sonu Sood’s memoir ‘I Am No Messiah’ will be out in December
Here’s how you can do the exercise, under the supervision of an expert:
* Grasp the pull-up bar with a slightly wider than shoulder-width grip.
* Pull your chin towards the bar, squeeze the abs and raise the legs at 90 degrees.
* Now lower the legs slightly and then slowly lower yourself back to the starting position.
Would you like to try?
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.