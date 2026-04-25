Sonu Nigam’s fitness ‘ritual’ at 52: The secret to his 2026 tour stamina

Sonu Nigam is currently on a pan-India tour, and the Bollywood playback singer’s shows are nothing less than a powerhouse of performances. He recently shared a peek into his fitness “ritual” with a video documenting a montage of his regular workouts — from resistance training to yoga, rowing machines, cable chest presses, and surya namaskars. While aesthetics are a visible benefit, the advantages of resistance training for older men and women go far beyond appearance, impacting overall health, functionality, and longevity.

According to fitness expert Garima Goyal, exercises such as weighted squats, deadlifts, and resistance-band workouts are particularly effective for bone strengthening, as they help maintain muscle mass and function. Resistance training helps counteract age-related muscle loss, known as sarcopenia, which accelerates after age 40.

“Preserving muscle mass supports metabolism, improves insulin sensitivity and reduces the risk of falls. Lower-body strength, in particular, is directly linked to mobility, independence and long-term joint health,” Goyal shared.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.

Benefits of resistance training in the 50s

Supports weight management: Resistance training boosts metabolic rate by increasing muscle mass, which burns more calories even at rest. It also stimulates the release of growth hormones, improving body composition and energy levels.

Improves joint health and mobility: Strengthening the muscles around joints reduces strain on these areas, alleviating arthritis symptoms and improving mobility. Controlled movements like lunges, step-ups, and rows enhance joint flexibility and overall functional fitness, enabling women to move with confidence.

Enhances mental well-being: Beyond physical health, resistance training has a profound impact on mental health. It reduces stress, combats symptoms of depression, and boosts self-esteem. Regular training promotes better sleep, cognitive function, and resilience, contributing to overall quality of life.

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Gradually increasing intensity under professional supervision ensures safety and long-term results, added Goyal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

Why yoga is equally important

Dr Vajalla Shravani, chief fitness consultant and Pilates trainer at Tone30 Pilates, mentioned that yoga and stretching is not just about feeling good. It involves physiological processes that enhance muscle function, joint mobility, and overall physical well-being.”

“Stretching improves muscle elasticity by elongating the muscle-tendon unit, enhancing flexibility, and reducing stiffness. It activates mechanoreceptors to help muscles relax, lowering injury risks and easing movement,” she told indianexpress.com.

Yoga and stretching also boost circulation, aiding recovery by delivering oxygen and nutrients while flushing out waste products. Regular stretching promotes joint health by stimulating synovial fluid production, preventing stiffness. “For older adults or those with limited mobility, the moves should be gradual and pain-free, with support tools used for proper alignment,” said Dr Shravani.

Goyal agreed with her, adding that proper form and gradual progression are essential, especially in the 50-plus age group. “Warm-ups, mobility work and adequate recovery become increasingly important to protect joints and connective tissues,” she said.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.