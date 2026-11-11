When asked who has a good physique among his contemporaries, singer Sonu Nigam picked Shaan Mukerji. “If there is someone with good muscle quality and a lean body…it is Shaan. He has got a very nice, toned body. He has big biceps and triceps. He has also been a sportsman. He has played a lot of football. He works out very religiously. And his muscle quality is like an athlete’s. He has the best body. According to me, he has the ideal body composition,” he said in a post on Instagram, which also shows him working out rigorously in the gym.

Shaan commented, “Mere bhai ka dil sabse bada hai… Love you bhai (My brother’s heart is truly generous…Love you, brother).

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Intrigued by his candid pick, we reached out to an expert to understand how muscle quality with a lean body matters for fitness.

Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal noted fitness is not simply about weighing less or having visible muscles. “Muscle quality and overall body composition are equally important indicators of physical health,” Goyal told indianexpress.com.

Muscle quality refers to how effectively muscles function in terms of strength, power, endurance, and metabolic activity. “It is influenced by muscle mass, muscle fiber characteristics, physical activity, nutrition and age. Two individuals may have similar body weights or even similar muscle mass, but their muscle strength and functional capacity can differ considerably,” said Goyal.

A lean body with adequate muscle mass generally indicates a healthier balance between fat and lean tissue. “Maintaining muscle is particularly important because skeletal muscles play a major role in glucose uptake, insulin sensitivity, metabolic regulation, and physical function. Greater muscle strength is also associated with better mobility and a lower risk of functional decline as people age,” Goyal mentioned.

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Shaan’s sporting background and regular workouts may have contributed to his athletic appearance. “Activities such as football combine cardiovascular endurance, agility, speed and muscular strength. However, maintaining such a physique requires consistency over several years rather than short-term exercise challenges,” described Goyal.

Here’s what you should consider about muscle quality (Photo: AI Generated) Here’s what you should consider about muscle quality (Photo: AI Generated)

Nutrition plays an equally important role. “Adequate protein intake provides amino acids needed for muscle repair and maintenance. Sources such as eggs, dairy products, paneer, pulses, soy, fish, and lean meat can help meet individual protein requirements. Carbohydrates are essential for providing energy during exercise, while healthy fats support hormonal and cellular functions. Total energy intake, hydration and recovery also influence muscle development,” said Goyal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

Resistance training is particularly important for preserving and developing muscle mass. “A combination of strength training, cardiovascular exercise and adequate recovery supports both physical performance and metabolic health.”

However, there is no single ideal body composition for everyone. “Age, genetics, medical history, lifestyle and individual fitness goals all influence what is healthy,” said Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.