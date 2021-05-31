Sonnalli Seygall gives a peek into fitness routine; check it out

In the last 1.5 years, everyone has understood the need to maintain physical and mental wellness. Amid pandemic, when immunity and fitness have become buzzwords, it all boils down to one’s eating and sleeping habits along with fitness levels. As such, experts have often highlighted how yoga can not only help maintain fitness levels but also in recovery and keeping stress at bay.

We recently spotted Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Sonnalli Seygall demonstrating her love for yoga.

She can be seen acing a variation of the handstand.

“In this book of life, let our most important chapters be filled with good health. Taking care of ourselves physically and mentally has never been more important as it is today; for me that has always been yoga! #yogaforlife,” she captioned the post.

Here are some of her other yoga sessions that inspired us.

How yoga can help you stay fit?

While for some, it might be just a form of exercise or meditation, for others, yoga is a form of relaxation which helps reduce stress. Incorporating yoga in daily life can help in many ways — like forming better sleeping habits, fighting depression, heart problems, etc., say yoga experts.

One has to, however, know about the right pose, posture, and the time to hold that posture. Surya Namaskar and Kapal Bhati Pranayama are effective for weight loss. It is said that continued practice of yoga tunes the body to its needs, thereby regulating appetite and sleep. Many practitioners find their craving for junk food has reduced with sustained yoga practice.

