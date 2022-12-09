Sonnalli Seygall shares the ‘best pose for building self-esteem and confidence’

Sonnalli Seygall not just inspires with her commendable dedication to fitness and wellness but also shares crucial tips with her followers on social media. From advice on keeping fit physically with the right lifestyle habits to the myriad benefits of varied yoga poses and exercises, the actor never misses a chance to motivate everyone in their respective journey toward achieving optimum health. In keeping with the same, she recently took to Instagram to share a beneficial yoga asana that, she said, can help in “building self-esteem and confidence”.

Wondering what this asana is? It’s the Virbhadra Asana or Warrior Pose 2. Sharing a video of her performing this pose, Sonnalli said that it “is one of the best poses to build confidence and self-esteem”.

“Every yoga pose has physical and mental benefits. Most of us focus on the physical part of the yoga, often forgetting the mental and emotional abundance the asanas bring us,” she added, sharing the mental and physical benefits of this asana.

Mental benefits:

*It boosts confidence.

*It increases self-esteem

*It builds courage

Physical benefits:

*It improves your core.

*It strengthens legs.

*It corrects flat feet.

Dr Narendra Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer at Kshemavana, detailed the step-by-step process of performing this asana.

*Begin in mountain posture. Step or jump such that your feet are 4-5 feet apart as you exhale. Make a 90-degree angle with your right foot so that your toes are aligned with the top of your mat. Turn your left foot inside at a 45-degree angle, so it’s behind you and completely lined with your right heel.

*Extend both arms to the sides, palms down, parallel to the ground. Actively reach out from the tips of your left and right fingers.

*Straighten your right knee and place it over your right ankle. Use your core muscles to sink your hips a few inches to the ground, putting your front thigh parallel to the floor. Make sure your knee does not extend over your ankle, since this might place undue strain on the knee joint. Keep your rear leg straight by pressing the outside border of your left foot firmly onto the floor.

*Turn your head forward and look at your right middle finger. Feel the deep stretch run through your collarbones and shoulder blades. Lift and lengthen your chest by activating your tricep muscles and dropping your shoulders.

*Hold the posture for 3-5 breaths before releasing it by pushing down with your left foot and straightening and bringing your right leg toward your body. Turn to the left to invert your foot position and repeat this strong stance on the other side.

Agreeing with the mental benefits of this yoga pose, Dr Shetty said, “It helps to calm the nervous system by increasing blood circulation, reducing muscular tension, and concentrating the attention on the breath. Long-term advantages include decreased tension and anxiety, as well as greater sensations of peace and well-being. Because nerves from the spine reach all of the body’s organs and glands, a healthy spine definitely plays a crucial part in vitality and renewal.”

