scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 24, 2022

Sonnalli Seygall shares favourite face yoga poses on International Self-Care Day; check it out

"Face yoga releases tension, which can minimise the appearance of stress lines," said an expert

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 24, 2022 8:00:27 pm
sonnalli-seygallSonnalli Seygall shared her favourite face yoga poses (Source: Sonnalli-Seygall / Instagram)

Sonnalli Seygall is a fitness enthusiast whose Instagram feed is peppered with posts about core workouts, yoga, and the like.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Proving her love for fitness, the actor took to Instagram to wish everyone, “Happy International Day of Self Care” and shared some of her favourite yoga asanas.

Also Read | |‘Stronger everyday’: Esha Gupta’s circuit routine is worth your time

“We often neglect our faces when it comes to workout. I came across #FaceYoga during the lockdown and became a huge fan,” she captioned the post. Stating its benefits she added, “It tones and sculpts your face and releases tension from all those tiny, overworked muscles on our faces. Do it regularly for a month at least to see the visible change.”

In the video, the actor suggested and even demonstrated a few face yoga asanas. In the first one, she moved her face up and down, stating that it can help reduce double chin and one can repeat it as many times as they want. In the next asana, she tilted and stretched her neck sideways, saying that it “reduces necklines and firms those sides of the face”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonnalli Seygall (@sonnalliseygall) 

The actor then tried another pose wherein she held air in her mouth for three seconds, on each side alternately. She suggested that the pose can be repeated at least four to five times. “It is great for slimming your face and cheeks,” she said.

Calling the next pose, ‘funny’ she stretched her lips and rolled her tongue side to side and then up and down, slowly. This pose is great to lift cheeks and reduce jowls, she said in the video. She then opened her mouth wide while stretching her neck upwards and then bringing it back. “This pose tones your full face and neck,” she said. Then, she made a pout while squinting. She added that the pose removes all facial tension and keeps a person young.

“Always end your face yoga with firm massage and use knuckles to put pressure on lymphatic points and sculpt your face.”

Also Read | |Megan fox bares her sculpted abs in neon green attire, says ‘I don’t exercise’

Agreeing with the aforementioned asanas, Dr Prashant Mistry, physiotherapist and nutritionist, listed the benefits of face yoga. “Face yoga is a developing style that claims to supply skin-lifting result, releases tension, which can minimise the appearance of stress lines, strengthen and tone facial muscles to ultimately widen eyes, raise cheeks, and firm up the jawline,” he said.

He added that it can increase blood flow to the skin which can make it glow. It may also help in smoothing and lighting wrinkles and scars.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sense
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...Premium
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-JunePremium
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-June
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ workPremium
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Bihar: Child among five killed in illegal firecracker unit blast

Bihar: Child among five killed in illegal firecracker unit blast

India vs West Indies: Hooda gets Mayers, Windies lose first wicket
Follow Live Updates

India vs West Indies: Hooda gets Mayers, Windies lose first wicket

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services
Express Opinion

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Chances of Monkeypox becoming a pandemic is very low, says doctor

Chances of Monkeypox becoming a pandemic is very low, says doctor

ISC results: 18 students tie for first place, score 99.75 per cent

ISC results: 18 students tie for first place, score 99.75 per cent

Opinion: Risque, risk-taking, and being Mallika
Leher Kala writes

Opinion: Risque, risk-taking, and being Mallika

Premium
India reports its fourth case of monkeypox in Delhi

India reports its fourth case of monkeypox in Delhi

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Premium
What is behind the heatwaves affecting the United States?
Explained

What is behind the heatwaves affecting the United States?

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

Premium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense
Tech review

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez’s birthday: A look at the 53-year-old singer’s best style moments
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 24: Latest News
Advertisement