Should you take a walk right after a meal? Here’s what experts say

Many of us take a walk right after a meal to digest the food and burn the calories. But, according to experts, it may not be the best practice as doing so impacts the digestion process.

Yoga trainer Priyamvada Mangal suggests that one should refrain from walking right after meals as it diverts the energy from the process of digestion. “Sitting in Vajrasana is recommended. One should only relax, or not do anything that consumes a lot of energy which is otherwise needed to digest food. And even when walking, it should be really slow, or a stroll, but not immediately after meals,” she said.

Taking to Instagram, actor Sonnalli Seygall who regularly shares engaging videos busting some common myths around fitness, also said that walking right after a meal is not a great idea.

“For years we’ve heard that walking immediately after your meals helps you in keeping your weight in check and aids in digestion. Wrong. Indulging in movement post your meals will only slow your digestion processes by diverting your blood flow away from the digestive system hence leading to acid reflux, stomach upset etc,” she mentioned.

Then what should you be doing?

“Instead, sit still, preferably in Vajrasana or thunderbolt pose. “Even lying down on your left side helps in digestion. Go on, rest it out after eating and take that walk much later when the food is well digested in your tummy,” added Seygall.

Is it so?

According to medicalnewstoday.com, a person should consider the length, intensity, and timing of their post-meal walk. As per the website, gentle walking after a meal has various health benefits but high-intensity exercise is not recommended as the process of digestion starts in the mouth as soon as a person starts eating, and can continue for hours afterward. It states that intense, strenuous exercise can cause digestive distress.

The Center for Disease Control or CDC recommends 30 minutes of walking anytime of the day. So, instead of opting for brisk walk, one can take a stroll post-meal or opt for a brisk walk in the morning or evenings rather than right after a meal. “Walking after a meal can help promote better sleep. Still, it is a good idea to talk to a doctor or a fitness expert before walking post meals,” said Dr Jinendra Jain, consultant physician, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road.

What’s your opinion?

