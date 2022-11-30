scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Sonnalli Seygall shares 10 things she does ‘to stay fit apart from my workouts’

"If you do even 5 out of these, you are on the right track," she captioned the post

sonnalli seygallThe actor shares her fitness secrets (Source: Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram)

For many, fitness is all about working out. While regular exercise is key to staying active and in your best shape, there’s so much more to fitness than just hitting the gym. Sharing some things that you must do to stay fit and healthy is fitness aficionado Sonnalli Seygall. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared the 10 things she does to stay fit apart from exercise. “If you do even 5 out of these, you are on the right track,” she captioned the post.

Wondering what these are? Take a look at her post here:

 

Inversions

Inverted asanas, yoga inversions or headstands are known to reverse the action of gravitational force on the body such that the flow which is usually pulled towards the feet, moves towards the head. This reverse movement is believed to leave practitioners with a refreshed and revitalised feeling as the seventh chakra or the Sahasrara chakra, also called the crown chakra, is said to be energised.

Hydration

We can’t stress enough the importance of staying hydrated at all times. “Good hydration is a key factor to help improve blood circulation and energy levels, and also maintain good health. It further helps to strengthen immune system defences, and better the resistance to stress and infections, thereby supporting optimal brain function, and good digestion,” Karishma Chawla, nutritionist and lifestyle educator, told indianexpress.com earlier.

ALSO READ |‘No pain, no gain?’: Expert busts some popular fitness myths

Plant-based milk instead of regular milk

If you are vegan or lactose-intolerant, plant-based milk can be a good alternative to your regular milk. There are several plant-based milk options such as soy milk, almond milk, cashew milk, and oats milk.

Sauna

Regular sauna bathing is associated with a reduced risk of coronary diseases and sudden cardiac death, hypertension, Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, according to several studies.

Carrying homemade food on flights

Sharing the benefits of consuming homemade food, Mita Sukla, Chief Nutritionist, Fortis Hospital, Anandapur had told indianexpress.com earlier that in food items prepared at home, we are aware of the ingredients along with their quality and quantity that go into it. “At home, since the food is prepared in limited quantity, the consumption is also kept within limits. Thus, home-cooked meals, prepared with moderate amounts of fat and good quality ingredients are any day a better option to lead a healthier life.”

Stay hydrated to stay fit! (Source: Pexels)

Quick stretch and meditation in the morning

Stretching and meditating in the morning help relieve stress, increase mobility, and reduce aches. They also help improve your posture and concentration.

Green juice

Drinking a glass of green juice consisting of bottle gourd, cucumber, celery, mint leaves and other spices is a great way to stay energised.

ALSO READ |‘I eat everything’: How Anita Hassanandani lost postpartum weight with her ‘zero diet’ formula

Eating greens

Don’t forget to eat your greens! Consuming green vegetables gives you your daily dose of vitamins and helps aid bone, muscle and heart health.

Drinking green tea

Green tea consumption has also been linked to the prevention of many types of cancer, including lung, colon, oesophagus, mouth, stomach, small intestine, kidney, pancreas, and mammary glands, as per the 2010 NCBI review.

Yoga

Yoga not only helps you stay physically fit and active but also aids your mental well-being by boosting your concentration and relieving symptoms of anxiety and depression.

