Sonnalli Seygall shares pointers on how ‘you can eat well and still have a flat stomach’

While some compromise on their favourite food items to reach their fitness goals and get toned abs, others end up compromising their health and fitness for scrumptious but unhealthy delicacies. But, what if we tell you that you don’t have to miss out on either? Recently, Sonnalli Seygall took to Instagram to share “how you can eat well and still have a flat stomach“.

“What if someone told you that you could have both?” the actor captioned her post, sharing how you can get rid of this common dilemma. Take a look.

Sonnalli suggested following these tips to eat without guilt.

*She suggested eating the right food which is high in fibre. “Protein is the key,” she added.

*The negative health impacts linked with ultra-processed foods can’t be emphasised more. “Limiting or preferably completely avoiding junk food” is the key to fitness.

*As you continue to eat your favourite foods, don’t forget to diligently work out regularly. “Consistency over craziness,” Sonnalli said, highlighting that being consistent in your workout is much more healthy and effective than looking to achieve your weight loss goals in a short duration.

*”Have early dinners,” the actor suggested, concurring with experts who often highlight the importance of having your last meal 3-4 hours before hitting the bed.

*Many end up starving themselves to get a flat stomach. However, Sonnalli suggested against doing so. “Eat when you want and how much you want. Listen to your body. don’t overeat. Don’t undereat,” she said.

*As you diligently focus on your fitness journey, it’s crucial to keep a check on your gut health. She stressed that compromised digestive health can cause bloating and weight gain.

Talking about the same, Dr Rizwana Sayed, Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator, Apollo Clinic, Pune said, “You may not have to sacrifice much if you are eating healthy food. If you are eating food, which you love, in moderation and exercising, you don’t have to sacrifice much. But if you are eating food which is not good for your body, isn’t rich in nutrition and not exercising regularly, then it is important to make changes in your food choices.”

He added that young Indians are heavily reliant on junk food, partying and eating food from outside. “On a regular basis, this would harm you and, thus, you need to make some changes in your eating habits. But, if this is being done in moderation, then there are no issues. You need to follow diets which are sustainable, especially those that add nutritional value,” he explained.

Prior to this, Sonnalli shared the 10 things she does “to stay fit apart from my workout”.

*Inversions

*Hydration

*Plant-based milk instead of regular milk

*Sauna

*Carrying homemade food on flights

*Morning quick stretch and meditation

*Drinking green juice

*Eating greens

*Drinking green tea

*Practising yoga

