Celeb fitness: Sonnalli Seygall performs acroyoga; know more about it

Fitness is all about staying motivated to reach the desired goal. This also includes constantly challenging oneself to perform better, and also break the monotony. To do so, while some try variations of the same exercise, others enjoy experimenting with various forms or even clubbing them together.

Taking a cue, Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Sonnalli Seygall recently gave us partner fitness goals with yoga trainer Robin Zabethananda Narayan when she decided to do ‘acroyoga’

“Thanks for trusting me,” Zabethananda captioned an Instagram Story.

Sonnalli Seygall performs acroyoga (Source: Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram Stories) Sonnalli Seygall performs acroyoga (Source: Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram Stories)

What is acroyoga?

As the name suggests, acroyoga is the combination of acrobatics and yoga. The practice, that requires teamwork and trust, helps build flexibility, and core strength.

Yoga trainer Shikha Sharma told indianexpress.com that acroyoga is a “playful modern form which is performed by at least two people together”. “Need trust on each other with lots of balance,” she said.

What to consider when you are a beginner?

Trusting guide

Just like any other yoga pose, it is best to do under supervision. From alignment to safety, it all depends on having a trusting guide.

Warm up

Do proper warmup to avoid injuries.

Communication with the partner

It is important to have a conversation with your partner. This helps build more coordination while helping the other to understand how much you would like to challenge yourself on a certain day.

