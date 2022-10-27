‘Fit > skinny’: Sonnalli Seygall on how exercise is not just about losing weight

Regular exercise has, for a long, been mainly associated with weight loss. While working out regularly does play a crucial role in one’s weight loss journey, it is not the only thing that matters. There’s so much more to exercise than just being a medium to lose extra kilos. Busting this popular myth is actor Sonnalli Seygall who took to Instagram to “flip” this script. “Fit > Skinny,” she started out saying.

She continued, “We were raised in a generation where exercise was only used to lose weight and be skinny. Let’s flip the secret.” Take a look at her video where she can be seen performing an array of exercises in the gym.

Sonnalli added that, for her, it is more important to stay fit than to be skinny. “Eating right, working out, meditating all add up to being physically and mentally fit,” she said.

The actor said that “it doesn’t matter what size you are; as long as you are fit, healthy with no ailments, and happy — you are good and doing something right”.

Earlier, Bhagyashree, too, had stressed the importance of regular exercise. “Exercise is known to improve your cognitive abilities. New neurons are produced in the hippocampus of your brain which can improve your memory, learning abilities, and is a mood enhancer too,” she wrote.

The actor added that exercising daily “reduces chances of brain degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s” as you get older. “It is believed that exercise helps improve brain power. Yoga, cardio, or weight training, we should be exercising every day. It also enhances memory, learning, and better mood,” she added.

From yoga to cardio exercises – Sonnalli is a firm believer of staying fit and regularly serves inspiration with her workout videos. Recently, she posted another video in which the actor performed a series of beneficial yoga poses with utmost flexibility and ease.

Prior to this, she left everyone in awe by effortlessly performing a backbend. “Turning my world upside down,” she captioned the post.

