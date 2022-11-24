Sonnalli Seygall shares workout that can help ‘meet your fitness goals in just 20 minutes’

Sonnalli Seygall is a well-known fitness enthusiast who often gives her fans a peek into her dedicated and consistent fitness regimen, which is a mix of both yoga and gym workouts. In addition to sharing her routine with the followers, the actor also divulges several essential fitness and health tips. In keeping with the same, Sonnalli recently shared a workout that can help “meet your fitness goals in just 20 minutes”. Wondering what is it?

It’s Electro Muscle Stimulation (EMS). “EMS training is a 20-minute bodyweight workout, usually done just once a week. It activates 90 per cent to 95 per cent of all your body muscles, including your deep back muscles and pelvic floor muscles,” she wrote, sharing a video of her combining Pilates with EMS.

Sonnalli also shared the various benefits of performing Electro Muscle Stimulation training. These are:

*It is time-efficient. One can perform it once a week for 20 minutes.

*It helps with inch loss and toning.

*It leads to a significant reduction in body fat.

*It increases speed, stamina and strength

*It can target problem areas.

*It increases overall metabolism.

*It is easy on the joints as it helps reduce strain.

*It also corrects muscular imbalances.

According to Dr Prashant Mistry, physiotherapist and celebrity trainer, one of the most common situations in which a therapist will use EMS is when an athlete is trying to recapture muscle strength but physical movement or training is averted by pain and/or acute injury.

“A common illustration of this is when a person has had knee surgery. During the months leading up to the surgery, the muscles around the knee will have become decreasingly weak either as a result of the muscles ‘switching off’ as a defensive medium or because the person originally puts further strain on the other leg to avoid pain. The secondary cause of muscle weakness is a person leading a less active life in order to avoid pain and discomfort,” he said.

Dr Mistry said that EMS helps:

*Build muscle strength

*Accelerate recovery from injury

*Improve sporting performance

“While EMS is generally considered safe and focuses on low-impact exercises, you’ll want to skip it if you are pregnant or have an underlying medical condition. It’s important to avoid EMS if you have a pacemaker, a seizure disorder, or active blood clots,” he concluded.

