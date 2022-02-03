Watch: Sonnalli Seygall and her experiments with ‘acroyoga’

Fitness is an ongoing journey which requires immense dedication and consistency to achieve desired goals. From yoga to Pilates — you can opt for a range of exercises to keep yourself active and energetic. But, if you are looking to experiment with something new, why not try acroyoga?

Sonnalli Seygall, a well-known yoga enthusiast, has been experimenting with acroyoga as part of her fitness routine, showing us that workouts don’t have to be boring and monotonous. Take a look at the actor acing the practice and giving us massive flexibility goals.

Sonnalli posted a series of pictures performing acroyoga with Robin Zabethananda Narayan, a yoga coach.

What is acroyoga?

It is a practice that combines yoga and acrobatics. According to yoga and meditation teacher, Jenny Parmar, “Acroyoga combines yoga components such as the present, groundedness, breath, and mindfulness, with acrobatic elements such as technique and athleticism. It brings together yoga, acrobatics, and Thai massage.”

While performing this exercise, “You prepare yourself to have fun, tumble down, and move around together, building trust and connection along the way,” she added.

How to perform acroyoga?

Unlike regular yoga asanas, acroyoga is performed with a partner, and often a third person, too. Explaining the same, Parmar said, “The person who lifts their partner is known as the base, the person being lifted is the flyer, and the third person is known as the spotter, who is present for safety and guidance. Before beginning partner or group work, the sessions usually begin with solo work, centring, and checking in with oneself.”

“You will then learn acrobatic skills to lift and be lifted safely and more easily in a session,” she told indianxpress.com.

Benefits of acroyoga

The yoga expert listed the numerous benefits of performing acroyoga.

*It helps you increase full-body strength.

*It is a great form of exercise to reduce anxiety and relieve stress.

*Since acroyoga requires a lot of determination, it helps you to tap into your inner strength for the long term.

*It also helps boost confidence.

*It will bring balance between your mind and body, and in turn, increase concentration.

