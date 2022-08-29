scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Sonnalli Seygall’s 10-minute workout routine is worth your time

"Sometimes, even 10 minutes is better than doing nothing at all," said Sonnalli Seygall

sonnalli seygallSonnalli Seygall shares a must-do fitness routine (Source: Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram)

Often, we end up making an excuse to not work out. But doing so can prove to be extremely detrimental to health in the long run. So, despite having a busy schedule, you must ensure to take out a few minutes and invest in your well-being. After all, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends 30 minutes of exercise each day to make 150 hours in a five-day week.

If you are still not convinced, here’s some much-needed fitness inspiration from Sonnalli Seygall. And trust us when we say that the Pyaar ka Punchnama actor’s 10-minute routine is worth your time.

 

A post shared by Sonnalli Seygall (@sonnalliseygall)

“10 minute quick workout routine. Most common excuse or problem people have is lack of time! But sometimes even 10 minutes is better than doing nothing at all,” she said while demonstrating two functional bodyweight exercises. She can be seen doing air squats and lunges.

How does it help?

“This workout will strengthen and tone your legs and even get your heart rate going! Try it,” she said.

Squats are known to have many health benefits as they work the quadriceps, glutes, and hamstrings.

How to do air squats

*Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, toes pointed slightly outward.
*Engage core muscles and pull shoulder blades together slightly to push out your chest.
*Squat down as if you were about to sit on a chair.
*Make sure your back is straight.
*Hold for a few seconds and then rise up using your glutes to the standing position.

Lunges also work the quadriceps, gluteals, hamstrings, calves, and obliques.

How to do a lunge

*In a standing position with feet hip-width apart, step forward such that one leg is ahead of you and the other is behind. The foot should land flat and remain so while it’s on the ground.
*Bend the knee to approximately 90 degrees.
*Keep your trunk upright and core engaged.
*Then, forcefully push from the front leg to return to the standing position. Repeat on the other side.

How many should you do?

Do 20 each air squats, five sets
Do 20 each of lunges, five sets

